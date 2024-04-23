How to find and tame an Ovis in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Ovis resembles a Sheep, and tracking one down in Ark: Survival Ascended and Scorched Earth is worth its weight in wool.

Ark: Survival Ascended is dangerous, from Rock Elementals to a Baryonyx. On the other hand, Otters and Ovis are on the tamer end of the scale. In particular, the Ovis has some handy drops and is a nice companion.

Catching an Ovis isn’t the hard bit—it’s finding one, and they’re scattered across various parts of The Island and Scorched Earth.

All Ovis The Island locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Island locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find an Ovis in the northern and north-western parts of The Island—located in the colder, icier parts of the map.

I spent a fair amount of time tracking down an Ovis, and these weren’t just the main areas I found one—they were the only Ovis I found. As it turns out, Ovis are rare, and it could take a while before you even encounter one. I found plenty of Megaloceros and Mammoths, but don’t expect Ovis to be as plentiful.

All Ovis Scorched Earth locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Scorched Earth locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I only found an Ovis in these three separate locations in Scorched Earth, and once again, it wasn’t easy to even track these down. The Ovis seems to be an elusive creature—I don’t know what else to say.

But yes, if you try these three markers, you might be able to locate an Ovis in the eastern part of Scorched Earth, the southeast corner, and the southwest too.

How to tame the Ovis in Ark: Survival Ascended

To tame an Ovis in Ark: Survival Ascended, you need to find one, use something trusty like a Bola or Tranq Arrows to knock it out, and then feed it Sweet Vegetable Cake.

The Ovis is tame, docile, and won’t fight back, but it will run if threatened.

Follow this handy guide to catch one:

Choose The Island or Scorched Earth in Ark. Once you’ve made your choice, use our pictures above to hunt and find an Ovis. When you have, equip a Bola, or use Tranq Darts, and rain down fire on the Ovis. It drops to the ground if you are successful. Approach it, open its inventory, and place Sweet Vegetable Cake into the Ovis’ inventory. After this, stand guard and defend the creature from any incoming threats. When the timer expires, the Ovis is now tamed.

