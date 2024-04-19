A Megatherium next to a house in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Image via Studio Wildcard
Category:
Ark

How to find and tame a Megatherium in Ark: Survival Ascended

Sid the massive sloth.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 10:22 am

Most creatures you come across in Ark: Survival Ascended attack you as soon as they spot you, but the rare few are calmer which makes them easier to tame. The Megatherium is one such creature and it’s a fairly gentle giant unless provoked.

Recommended Videos

If can get this creature on your side, you have access to a solid mount and helpful friend. Here’s how to find and tame a Megatherium in Ark: Survival Ascended.

All Megatherium Island locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

All Megatherium Island locations in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Will you go to the snow or to the forest? Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Around the Island, you can find Megatherium mostly on the outskirts of the redwood area in the middle of the map and in the snowy region to the far north. If you’re looking for it in the redwood area, make sure you stay around the outskirts. Alternatively, you can hunt for it just about anywhere in the snowy area, since it’s very common there. The snowy region up north is the overall best area to look for Megatherium.

If you’re looking for Megatherium in the redwood region, you might also want to find and tame Thylacoleo. This is the best region to hunt for them, but regardless of whether you’re also after this creature, it’s important you stay vigilant as it regularly leaps down from the trees to attack you. This means it might strike you while you’re searching for Megatherium.

All Megatherium Scorched Earth locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

All Megatherium Scorched Earth locations in Ark: Survival Ascended.
There’s a good amount of them around this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Around Scorched Earth, Megatherium is a lot more abundant and can be found most commonly near the western region of the map. Outside this area, you can also find this creature to the north, to the very south, and around the lower southeast corner.

How to tame a Megatherium in Ark: Survival Ascended

To tame a Megatherium, you need to lure it into a trap, knock it out, and feed it food, ideally Superior Kibble. There are many different ways you can tackle this process, but the recommended steps are as follows.

  • Find a Megatherium.
  • Set a trap decently close to it. Since these creatures are passive until directly provoked, you don’t have to move as far away as you do to tame most other creatures. For the trap, you can try a couple of different methods ranging from something simple like a few rows of Bear Traps to more complex options like full-on boxes using stone structures, including Stone Reinforced Large Cellar Doors and Stone Stairs.
  • Attack the Megatherium and keep striking it as you lead it into your trap.
  • Continue to attack the creature until it passes out.
  • Feed the Megatherium food to tame it. Superior Kibble works best, but if you don’t have any, other decent options include Giant Bee Honey, Raw Prime Meat, Raw Mutton, and Cooked Lamb Chop.

Now that you’ve tamed a Megatherium, you have a reliable mount on your side. It might not be a flying mount, but it’s a great option for ground travel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to change or remove Tether Distance in Ark: Survival Ascended
A Water Well placed upon a Water Vein in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
How to change or remove Tether Distance in Ark: Survival Ascended
Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to find and tame an Otter in Ark: Survival Ascended
An otter looking at the camera in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame an Otter in Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Low Level Fatal error in Ark: Survival Ascended
A Morellatops walking across the sand in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
How to fix the Low Level Fatal error in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to change or remove Tether Distance in Ark: Survival Ascended
A Water Well placed upon a Water Vein in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
How to change or remove Tether Distance in Ark: Survival Ascended
Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to find and tame an Otter in Ark: Survival Ascended
An otter looking at the camera in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame an Otter in Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Low Level Fatal error in Ark: Survival Ascended
A Morellatops walking across the sand in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
How to fix the Low Level Fatal error in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 18, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.