How to find and tame Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Baryonyx is one of Ark: Survival Ascended‘s many dinosaurs, and we’ve made luring and ensnaring the carnivorous creature easier.

There are a ton of dinosaurs scattered throughout The Island and Scorched Earth. A Fasolasuchus here, a Doedicurus there, and you have a very animated and angry zoo.

Among these is the Baryonyx. We have top tips to find, tame, and own it if you’re having trouble with it.

Where to find the Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Ascended

They like water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though they are largely covered up, the Ark: Survival Ascended Baryonyx tends to stick near bodies of water—mainly rivers—and their distinct figures make it easy for you to spot them.

They’re also centralized toward the middle portions of the map, and as you can see by the number of markers, you will do well to avoid a Baryonyx for too long if you are actively hunting them.

Remember: the Baryonyx can only be found on The Island—not Scorched Earth.

If you’re too lazy and want the easy out (I don’t blame you. I’m lazy, too), you can always use a command code to spawn one using the following input: Baryonyx_Character_BP_C

How to tame the Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Ascended

Don’t turn your back on me! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like any big, imposing dinosaur, the Baryonyx will pursue you if it catches sight of you, so you will need to ideally use a big trap such as a Bear Trap or use weapons such as Net Projectiles and Chain Bolas to get the job done.

Make sure you prepare the catching zone well away from the dinosaur and then lure it toward the area while you’re ideally onboard a mount. Knock it out using a weapon and then place Kibble in its inventory to feed and comfort it.

Ta-da! You now have a Baryonyx. Now that you’ve caught it, be sure to obtain All Dear Jane notes as well, and if you want a challenge, learn how to tame a Thorny Dragon.

