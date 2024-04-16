baryonyx walking in ark survival ascended
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Ark

How to find and tame Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Ascended

I will find you, and tame you.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 08:47 am

The Baryonyx is one of Ark: Survival Ascended‘s many dinosaurs, and we’ve made luring and ensnaring the carnivorous creature easier.

Recommended Videos

There are a ton of dinosaurs scattered throughout The Island and Scorched Earth. A Fasolasuchus here, a Doedicurus there, and you have a very animated and angry zoo.

Among these is the Baryonyx. We have top tips to find, tame, and own it if you’re having trouble with it.

Where to find the Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Ascended

Even though they are largely covered up, the Ark: Survival Ascended Baryonyx tends to stick near bodies of water—mainly rivers—and their distinct figures make it easy for you to spot them.

They’re also centralized toward the middle portions of the map, and as you can see by the number of markers, you will do well to avoid a Baryonyx for too long if you are actively hunting them.

Remember: the Baryonyx can only be found on The Island—not Scorched Earth.

If you’re too lazy and want the easy out (I don’t blame you. I’m lazy, too), you can always use a command code to spawn one using the following input: Baryonyx_Character_BP_C

How to tame the Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Ascended

baryonyx walking away in ark survival ascended
Don’t turn your back on me! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like any big, imposing dinosaur, the Baryonyx will pursue you if it catches sight of you, so you will need to ideally use a big trap such as a Bear Trap or use weapons such as Net Projectiles and Chain Bolas to get the job done.

Make sure you prepare the catching zone well away from the dinosaur and then lure it toward the area while you’re ideally onboard a mount. Knock it out using a weapon and then place Kibble in its inventory to feed and comfort it.

Ta-da! You now have a Baryonyx. Now that you’ve caught it, be sure to obtain All Dear Jane notes as well, and if you want a challenge, learn how to tame a Thorny Dragon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Dino Spawn Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended
A tamed Oasisaur being ridden by a player in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
All Dino Spawn Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Players battling in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth map and riding Rock Elementals.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to find and tame a Doedicurus in Ark: Survival Ascended
Image of Doedicurus in ARK: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame a Doedicurus in Ark: Survival Ascended
Hadley Vincent and others Hadley Vincent and others Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Dino Spawn Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended
A tamed Oasisaur being ridden by a player in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
All Dino Spawn Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Players battling in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth map and riding Rock Elementals.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to find and tame a Doedicurus in Ark: Survival Ascended
Image of Doedicurus in ARK: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame a Doedicurus in Ark: Survival Ascended
Hadley Vincent and others Hadley Vincent and others Apr 12, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.