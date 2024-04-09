How to find and tame a Thorny Dragon in Ark: Survival Ascended

Thorny Dragons in Ark: Survival Ascended are a great option for survivors on Scorched Earth—and we’ll tell you how to get one.

Scorched Earth introduced a heap of new creatures into Ark: Survival Ascended and the Thorny Dragon is one of them. Given it can be found pretty early and doesn’t pose much of a challenge to tame, it can be an excellent option for any survivor.

If you want to add a Thorny Dragon to your arsenal of creatures, we’ve got everything you need to know on where to find and how to tame them.

All Thorny Dragon locations on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

Several hunting spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thorny Dragons can be found across the majority of the Scorched Earth map, excluding the desert areas and a small area near the southern portion of the river, but are most commonly found in the mountains.

The best spots to find Thorny Dragons are marked on the map above and include the following locations:

The large mountains in the northwest of the map parallel to the World Scar.

The mountainous region in the southwest of the map parallel to the World Scar.

The small peaks found near the middle of the map.

Unfortunately, some of the best areas to find Thorny Dragons are also locations where there are a large number of aggressive creatures like Sabertooth and Argentavis, so make sure you come prepared.

How to tame a Thorny Dragon in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ride along. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thorny Dragons turn aggressive when approached and attack if you get too close, utilizing either a standard bite attack or firing quills from their tail. If hit with these quills, you will gain a small amount of Torpor—leaving you at risk of falling unconscious if you are hit by more of those attacks.

You can consume Stimberries or Stimulent to reduce your Torpor if it gets too high, but it shouldn’t be too much of an issue when tackling a single Thorny Dragon and is more of an issue if a nearby Pulmonoscorpius decides to get involved.

Thorny Dragons require the aggressive taming method, so use Narcotic Arrows, a Crossbow or Tranquilizer Darts, and a Longneck Rifle to knock it unconscious. Aim for the head to inflict the highest amount of Torpor with each hit.

As Thorny Dragons are carnivores, they require meat to tame once unconscious. However, the most effective food is Basic Kibble. If you don’t have any Basic Kibble, Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat are the next best options, followed by their cooked versions and then Raw Meat.

A Thorny Dragon has a medium Torpor Drain Rate, so force-feed Narcotics or Narcoberries periodically to keep it unconscious until tamed.

Once tamed, a Thorny Dragon can be ridden using a Thorny Dragon Saddle. The recipe can be unlocked at Level 40 for 18 Engram Points and is crafted in a Smithy. It requires 270x Hide, 150x Fiber, 35x Metal Ingot, 85x Clay, and 125x Wood.

