Rock Elementals are massive, imposing creatures with incredible camouflage abilities in Ark: Survival Ascended. This combined with their immense power makes them pretty tough to find and catch.

Sometimes also called Rock Golems, Rock Elementals lie in wait disguised as rocks until provoked, at which point they become huge tanks capable of dealing heavy damage. If you want to get one of these formidable creatures on your side, then here’s how to find and tame a Rock Elemental in Ark: Survival Ascended.

All Rock Elemental Scorched Earth locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

They’re hiding just about everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rock Elementals are extremely common all around Scorched Earth and can be found just about anywhere you look. The only area where this creature can’t be found is the center of Scorched Earth, so as long as you’re near the rocky regions on the outskirts and not at the dunes, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll run into one.

A few of the general areas you can check are marked above, but they’re so common that you may come into contact with one anywhere around the outer edges of the region. They disguise themselves as regular rocks, which is part of why they can be found blending in with the environment in abundance.

How to tame a Rock Elemental in Ark: Survival Ascended

To tame a Rock Elemental in Ark: Survival Ascended, you want to take it down, ideally using a Cannon and Cannonballs, then use Kibble to befriend it once you have it knocked out. You can go about this process however you usually work on taming creatures, but if you’re unsure where to start, here are the exact steps I recommend you follow.

Find a Rock Elemental. Keep in mind that these creatures disguise themselves as actual rocks, which can make them a bit tricky to spot.

This is no ordinary rock, it’s actually a Rock Elemental. Image via Studio Wildcard

Set up a small base a safe distance away from the Rock Elemental. This area should have a Cannon and you might also consider putting up a few barriers to help keep you safe.

Set up a trap between your small temporary base and the location where the Rock Elemental is located. It should be fairly close to your base since you need to use the Cannon at your base to attack the Rock Elemental. There are nearly endless types of traps you can make, but I recommend using Stone Gateways and Stone Pillars or Metal Gateways and Metal PiIlars to form a box capable of holding the Rock Elemental hostage.

With a trap set and your base ready to go, return to the Rock Elemental you previously found and provoke it. It's generally best to do this while on a flying mount so you can quickly get away and avoid most hits the Rock Elemental throws at you.

Lead the Rock Elemental into your trap.

Head straight to your Cannon and continuously strike this creature with Cannonballs until it becomes knocked out.

and continuously strike this creature with until it becomes . Once the Rock Elemental is down, feed it Kibble until it’s tamed. Sulfur, Clay, and Stone are decent food options for taming it too, but Kibble is by far the most effective option.

Once you’ve followed all of these steps, all that’s left to do is wait for the Rock Elemental to be tamed. The amount of time it takes varies depending on the food you choose, but you end up with a Rock Elemental on your side regardless.

