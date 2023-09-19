Apex Legends could get another Halloween event and new LTM soon, according to data miners

Apex Legends’ Halloween celebrations have always been some of the biggest in the Outlands, but community reception has been hit or miss in past years. New data leaks now show that Respawn intends to one-up their past events by bringing double their usual content.

According to KralRindo, a well-known Apex data miner, the Harbingers event is not the only Halloween celebration coming in 2023. Event prize tracker graphics point to the name “Doppelgangers” for the second Halloween event, which will also feature Tricks N’ Treats Trios, a new LTM.

Prize tracker rewards include four badges associated with completing the LTM challenges during the event period, the Light Bender Nemesis Burst AR Skin, and the Epic quality Inverse Polarity Horizon skin for completing the prize tracker.

In Tricks N’ Treats Trios, players will be dropped onto the featured After Dark maps, older season versions set at night, with returning old POIs. The Harbingers event brought World’s Edge After Dark, set in its season three release form, with old iconic POIs decorated for Halloween, such as Pain Yard instead of current-day Landslide, and Burning Tree instead of The Tree.

One big difference in Tricks N’ Treats Trios is the lack of naturally spawning shields on the map. The only way for players to level up their EVO shields is to either deal damage to enemies, or to collect candy that is scattered around the map in orange Nessie baskets, which provides EVO points for shields and ultimate charge.

Upcoming halloween event

Tricks N' Treats pic.twitter.com/R8Nk6PEOLv — KralRindo (@kralrindo) September 19, 2023

Additionally, a new survival item exclusive to the LTM is included: the Copycat Kit. Players who find a Copycat Kit will be given a tactical or ultimate ability from a select pool of legends, which is reusable until swapped out for another item in the survival slot.

Respawn’s answer to Halloween this year could be a response to their poorly received celebrations in past years. 2019’s Shadowfall and 2020’s Shadow Royale game modes are widely acclaimed by the community as some of the best LTMs, but no additional Halloween game modes were developed from 2021 onwards.

Subsequent Fight or Fright events would feature a rotating playlist of modes already in the Mixtape category, such as Gun Run and Control. The only difference was some maps being changed to their After Dark variations, a choice that was seen as lazy by the community, who were disappointed in the lack of effort put into what was one of Apex’s most exciting events.



KralRindo has stated that Doppelgangers is set to release on Oct. 17, which is around the same period that previous Halloween events have also started. Fans can expect the festivities to last until the end of the month, with all past Halloween celebrations ending on the first week of November.

About the author