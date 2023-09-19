Fuse Heirloom, night-mode World’s Edge hit live servers with Apex Legends’ new Harbingers event

The latest Apex Legends event, Harbingers, is now live across all of the game’s servers.

This is a pretty big event, as it’s introducing Fuse’s Heirloom to Apex for the first time, as well as adding a new limited-time mode, and a new way to play on World’s Edge from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3.

Like every Heirloom event, Harbingers will feature a rewards tracker with specific daily challenges players can complete to earn up to 1,400 points per day toward that goal. As you fill out the tracker, you’ll earn free limited-time event items and cosmetics. You can also grab event Apex Packs or use Apex Coins and Crafting Metals to unlock premium event skins. These include Legendary skins for Bloodhound and Fuse, which is fitting, given the other big item this event is introducing.

If you collect every limited-time event item, you will be able to unlock Fuse’s Heirloom, the Razor’s Edge guitar.

But Fuse’s new axe isn’t the only update coming to Apex with the Harbingers event. Players will also be able to check out the new limited-time Living Shell Trios mode during Harbingers. In this mode, you can use the new Rev Shell ordnance, a target-seeking grenade, that will look for appropriate targets and deal “significant damage” to them. That said, enemies can shoot your grenades out of the sky before they land, causing an early explosion in the process.

If that’s not enough new content, players will also be able to check out season three’s World’s Edge as a brand new map—World’s Edge After Dark—during the night time. Those familiar POI’s you’re used to may look different under the cover of darkness, particularly the Pain Yard and The Tree. Examine a train that’s going nowhere, or take shelter beneath big roots, but beware of scorching lava.

Beyond these additions, the event update is also bringing some changes to several legends, including Fuse, Horizon, Rampart, and Revenant and to the Nemesis AR. Players can enjoy Harbingers through October 3.

