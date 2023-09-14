All skins in the Apex Legends Harbingers event

Halloween is a time for great costumes, and in Apex Legends, it’s a time for great skins with the Harbingers collection event.
Decking out your favorite legend in a spooky or fun skin is always part of the fun around this time of year, and the Harbingers event comes packed with plenty of good options for people who want to give their characters a new look. The Legendaries on offer this time around have a sleek and dark look, with Bangalore’s new skin clearly a highlight.
Of course, there’s also the small matter of a new Heirloom in the event as well, as players scramble to unlock Fuse’s Heirloom Razor’s Edge, one of the best Heirlooms added to Apex in quite some time. That’s in addition to all of the balance changes with the patch, new LTM, World’s Edge After Dark, and more. It’s a good time to be a fan of spooky season.
If you can’t wait to see what new cosmetics and legend skins you can get your hands on, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the skins you can expect to find with the Harbingers event.
Grave Protector Gibraltar and Legendary Charge Rifle
Epic Mad Maggie
About the author
Adam Snavely
Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.