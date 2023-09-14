All skins in the Apex Legends Harbingers event

Halloween is a time for great costumes, and in Apex Legends, it’s a time for great skins with the Harbingers collection event.

Decking out your favorite legend in a spooky or fun skin is always part of the fun around this time of year, and the Harbingers event comes packed with plenty of good options for people who want to give their characters a new look. The Legendaries on offer this time around have a sleek and dark look, with Bangalore’s new skin clearly a highlight.

Of course, there’s also the small matter of a new Heirloom in the event as well, as players scramble to unlock Fuse’s Heirloom Razor’s Edge, one of the best Heirlooms added to Apex in quite some time. That’s in addition to all of the balance changes with the patch, new LTM, World’s Edge After Dark, and more. It’s a good time to be a fan of spooky season.

If you can’t wait to see what new cosmetics and legend skins you can get your hands on, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the skins you can expect to find with the Harbingers event.

All Harbingers event skins in Apex Legends

Fuse Heirloom: Razor’s Edge

I wanna rock. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Curse Keeper Ash and Legendary Nemesis

Deadly precision. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Bloodhound and Legendary Alternator

Hunter’s attire. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Bangalore and Legendary Longbow

Ancient firepower. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Fuse and Legendary Rampage

A little regal, eh? Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Seer and Legendary Prowler SMG

The gift of sight. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Grave Protector Gibraltar and Legendary Charge Rifle

Solemn protector. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Epic Mad Maggie

Lil bit intimidating, yeah? Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

About the author