All skins in the Apex Legends Harbingers event

New skins are on the way.

Fuse is chased by glowing red skulls on World's Edge.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Halloween is a time for great costumes, and in Apex Legends, it’s a time for great skins with the Harbingers collection event.

Decking out your favorite legend in a spooky or fun skin is always part of the fun around this time of year, and the Harbingers event comes packed with plenty of good options for people who want to give their characters a new look. The Legendaries on offer this time around have a sleek and dark look, with Bangalore’s new skin clearly a highlight.

Of course, there’s also the small matter of a new Heirloom in the event as well, as players scramble to unlock Fuse’s Heirloom Razor’s Edge, one of the best Heirlooms added to Apex in quite some time. That’s in addition to all of the balance changes with the patch, new LTM, World’s Edge After Dark, and more. It’s a good time to be a fan of spooky season.

If you can’t wait to see what new cosmetics and legend skins you can get your hands on, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the skins you can expect to find with the Harbingers event.

All Harbingers event skins in Apex Legends

Fuse Heirloom: Razor’s Edge

Razor's Edge, an electric guitar with blades along the bottom edge and head stock, as well has flamethrower ports.
I wanna rock. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Curse Keeper Ash and Legendary Nemesis

Ash is dressed in a black, silver, and gold skin with a skull painted on her face plate. Next to her is a gold and silver Nemesis skin.
Deadly precision. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Bloodhound and Legendary Alternator

Bloodhound is dressed in a black and gold skin with silver and red accents, with their helmet looking like an owl. Next to them is a black and gold Alternator skin.
Hunter’s attire. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Bangalore and Legendary Longbow

Bangalore is dressed in a black, gold, and purple skin, and wears a helmet that looks like the Egyptian god Anubis. Next to her is a matching Logbow skin.
Ancient firepower. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Fuse and Legendary Rampage

Fuse is dressed in a black, gold, silver, and red skin, wearing a full helmet and armor-like clothing. Next to him is a matching Rampage skin.
A little regal, eh? Image via Respawn Entertainment
Related
Apex Legends Harbingers patch notes
Fuse gets electrifying Heirloom in Apex’s upcoming Harbingers collection event
How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Legendary Seer and Legendary Prowler SMG

Seer is dressed in a black and gold skin, and wears a helmet that covers the top half of his face with a golden halo around it. Next to him is a matching Prowler skin.
The gift of sight. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Grave Protector Gibraltar and Legendary Charge Rifle

Gibraltar has a bald head, purple skin, and ornamental black and gold armor on his shoulders, legs, forehead, and chin. Next to him is a matching Charge Rifle skin.
Solemn protector. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Epic Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie runs towards the camera with purple skin, glowing blue eyes, and gold armor ornaments.
Lil bit intimidating, yeah? Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment
About the author
Adam Snavely

Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.

More Stories by Adam Snavely