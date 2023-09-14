How to get Fuse’s Razor’s Edge Heirloom in Apex Legends

Heirlooms are a well-worn part of Apex Legends at this point, but some still surprise us in terms of just how awesome they are. That’s the case with Fuse’s new Heirloom, Razor’s Edge, and you’re probably wondering how to get it.

Ever since one of Fuse’s first trailers in Apex featured the Australian demolitions expert strumming an acoustic guitar, I always dreamed about being able to smash some enemy legend’s head in with a Fuse guitar Heirloom. But this is even better than I possibly could have dreamed.

Unlock every limited-time item before the event ends to receive Fuse's Heirloom: the Razor’s Edge. pic.twitter.com/JTC2tz0prj — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 14, 2023

Razor’s Edge looks like it came straight out of a Mad Max fever dream, a figurative and literal axe with a wicked edge on the bottom side of the guitar, and a flamethrower on the bottom to boot. If you have a mighty need for this electrified weapon of music and mayhem, read on.

Fuse Heirloom: How to unlock Razor’s Edge in Apex Legends

Like all of the Heirlooms in Apex, Razor’s Edge can be unlocked in one of two ways: either by first unlocking all of the skins in the Harbingers collection event or, if you want to wait until after the event is over, by purchasing it from the Mythic Store with Heirloom Shards.

Cheapest way to get Fuse’s Heirloom

The absolute cheapest way to get a Fuse Heirloom is by absolute, utter luck with Heirloom Shards. They have a minuscule chance of dropping in every Apex Pack you open. It almost never happens, but there is a chance. If you have Heirloom Shards, you just need to wait until the Harbingers event is over and the Heirloom will be available in the Mythic Store.

If you can’t wait that long but also don’t feel like saving what little money you can, start saving up your Apex Coins and Crafting Metals to unlock some items. If you can, try to focus on purchasing Epic rarity items with these currencies if you already have them. They’re cheaper than Legendaries and you’ll theoretically be able to unlock a couple more of them this way before you start needing to purchase Event Packs.

Additionally, look out for the common event deals that pop up when the event goes live, which usually bundle an event skin and several packs together for slightly less than purchasing them all separately.

About the author