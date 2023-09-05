Apex’s newest After Dark map could be it’s absolute best

Apex Legends’ holiday celebrations are some of its biggest and most extravagant events, with Halloween as a clear favorite of the dev team and community. This year is no different, and could even fulfill one of the biggest fan requests since its release.

The official PlayApex account post announced the start of the Blood Moon sale today, with a graphic of Loba’s Lycan Hunter and Horizon’s Spectral Slayer skins standing in front of a darkened version of World’s Edge’s Capitol City POI.

It's time to howl at the moon 🐺



Snag spooky new looks for some of your favorite Legends during the Blood Moon Sale. Available now. pic.twitter.com/lpFKWh80VI — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 5, 2023

HYPERMYST, an Apex news content creator and leak reporter, pointed out that with World’s Edge getting the Halloween treatment for the year, players could experience the first iteration of the map, dating all the way back to Oct. 1, 2019.

We are likely getting S3 Version of Worlds Edge for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/LuFHnscFSU — HYPERMYST (@HYPERMYSTx) September 5, 2023

Season three of Apex Legends brought World’s Edge to the Apex games, the second playable map, and what is considered to be the fan favorite map by many players for multiple reasons. Capitol City stands as the most infamous POI for its “streamer building” and fights off-drop, Vault Keys were introduced, opening up limited high-tier loot locations, and teams could ride the train as it transported players throughout the entire map.

The Apex community found the train so popular that World’s Edge was also featured in the first ever Holo-Day Bash and Winter Express LTM, a playlist revolving entirely around capturing and controlling the train as it travels across World’s Edge.

However, despite the community’s love for the release version of World’s Edge, it would be significantly changed in the following season, as Assimilation would disable the train entirely and destroy Capitol City, breaking it into two different POIs: Fragment East and Fragment West. The only way for players to experience these iconic locations would be during the Winter Express LTM, which would only run for a few weeks, rather than last for an entire season.

Past Halloween events have always taken place on “After Dark” versions of maps, set at nighttime on the original release state of each map. Fight or Fright’s initial 2019 release took place on Kings Canyon After Dark, with players excited about the return of the Thunderdome and Skull Town, after Loba destroyed the POIs in the season 6 version of the map.

Similarly, Fight or Fright 2022 added Olympus After Dark, which didn’t feature the latest season additions of Phase Driver and Lifeline’s Clinic, and was playable in multiple game modes, including Shadow Royale, Control, and Gun Run.

The PlayApex account has clarified that the Blood Moon event is just a store sale, and not the Halloween event. However, Respawn has never been shy in teasing map returns or changes, such as including multiple in-game changes and promotions from prominent Apex players for Storm Point, which currently stands as the next map to be reworked in the following season or mid-season event.

Players can expect Apex’s Fight or Fright event to start around the first or second week of October, following the same release pattern as previous years, and run until the end of the season. Fight or Fright’s past versions have also included limited time store bundles and cosmetics, alongside additional rotating game modes that take place on After Dark versions of the featured maps.

