How to open Apex’s Vault Rooms

Apex Legends’ season three kicked off earlier this week, introducing the battle royale’s first new map since the game’s launch in February. With the addition of World’s Edge, many fans have been busy exploring the ins and outs of the map. But a few areas around the island have left players scratching their heads.

Three Vault Rooms are scattered across the map. These areas are closed off behind locked doors. Players can peer into the room through the windows on the door to see a variety of purple and gold high-tiered loot. Unlike normal doors, however, the Vault Room doors can’t be opened by kicking or hacking with Crypto’s drone. When a user approaches the door, they’ll see the words “Vault Offline,” followed by a “Sec Update” and a timer ticking down to Oct. 9.

Respawn Entertainment teased these Vault Rooms in the season three gameplay trailer last week. Crypto shoots down one of the new flying loot orbs and discovers a key card in the rubble. The trailer then cuts to the hacker opening the door from the outside. He scans the card and the lock turns green before the doors swing open.

Despite the seemingly clear-cut instructions for opening the doors, the Vault Room key cards have been notably absent from loot orbs. And until they’re added into the game, fans will remain unable to get their hands on the rooms’ supply of goodies.

Fans have one clue for when the keys may be released on the live servers: the timers on the Vault Rooms’ doors. It’s unclear why Respawn would wait a week after the season update to add the key cards to the servers. It may be to slow the stream of content releases to allow the player base to handle what’s become one of the game’s largest updates, or it may be that the Apex developer is planning an event around the Vault Rooms—maybe something like a heist.

Regardless of the reason, Apex fans will have to wait until the timers tick down before hunting loot orbs for the chance at a key card drop.

We’ll keep this article updated as more information about Apex’s Vault Rooms becomes available.