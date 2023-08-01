Hidden Storm Point teasers point to major changes for Apex map

Apex Legends‘ next season is just around the corner, and hints are being dropped on what it will bring —including changes on the Storm Point map.

In tweets from July 29, players shared new additions they noticed in the game that hint at changes coming to Storm Point.

At Fish Farms, the islands located in the southeast corner of the map, a fearsome cluster of tornados can be seen on the other side of the water.

While in another place, a player noticed a new weather warning indicating “Extreme weather alert,” displaying what seems to be a huge typhoon.

😲 Storm point is boutta be BLOWN so hard https://t.co/XONYz7GLVx pic.twitter.com/WmMKgVWuE4 — Garret (@Grrted) July 29, 2023

Apex players speculated they hint at significant changes that will be brought to Storm Point. Traditionally, the developer brings a few changes to one map with the launch of a new season, with the rework of some points of interest.

Related: Kill Code part 2 teases Revenant Reborn in Apex Legends—and an end to his glitches

It might hint at the southeast corner of the map receiving significant changes alongside season 18, which kicks off soon.

But this also could mean something else, such as the addition of new weather conditions players will have to deal with when wandering around Storm Point. Weather conditions on Apex’s map have been a recurring request from many players since the game launched.

Apex season 18 is expected to launch on Aug. 8. It will bring ranked changes, a rework to the Charge Rifle weapon, and a Revenant rework, among other changes.

About the author