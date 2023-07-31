Apex players convinced Respawn is working on Charge Rifle rework after new teaser

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment shared a teaser on July 30 that many players took as a hint for a Charge Rifle rework—and they hope it will bring nerfs to the infamous weapon.

The tweet shows parts of the Charge Rifle that are bound to receive changes as part of a project named Railgun. While some think it refers to an upcoming rework, others speculate it will bring significant balance changes.

For internal use only: do not share outside Vinson Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/Z6ETp1wSZR — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 30, 2023

As Apex’s only railgun, the Charge Rifle has forever been a popular weapon. It’s a powerful sniper thanks to it shooting lasers which don’t fall off at long range.

The teaser suggests this could no longer be the case in the future. In the image, the handle is framed with an “unlocked firing system,” which means the laser-shooting mechanic might change for good.

This is hinted at further with “Concentrated projectile” and “Adaptable charge receiver.” The latter could mean the Charge Rifle will be able to have a larger charger attached.

Related: Apex Legends faces critical season 18 as Twitch viewership drops drastically

An alternative fire might also be added in the reworked version of the Charge Rifle, hinted with a “new trigger activation switch.”

It’s still unclear what’s coming to Apex with season 18 on Aug. 8, but players are hoping for changes to the ranked system and a Revenant rework. We’ll likely find out more about the season in the days ahead.

About the author