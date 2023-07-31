Kill Code part 2 teases Revenant Reborn in Apex Legends—and an end to his glitches 

If you are already death, what is there left to become? That’s exactly the question Revenant will find out in Apex Legends as the second part of the Kill Code cinematic series released today finally confirmed the legend’s rework for season 18, commonly called “Revenant Reborn.”

The second part of Kill Code begins and ends with Revenant, at first gleefully slicing and dicing his way through his fleshy opposition. As he keeps going from match to match, however, his abilities begin to let him down. This includes his Death Totem refusing to place on the ground properly in any fashion, leading Revenant on a fragmented memory chase to figure out what’s happening to him.

Lore-wise, there’s plenty to unpack in Revenant’s shattered memories: his creation, the murder of Loba’s family, his pact with Valkyrie as she tried to get him to leave Loba alone, and more. But as Revenant stalks Crypto in the trailer’s final scene, it’s clear that the star of the show is going to be Revenant and his creepy new look and abilities.

Related: All leaked Revenant Reborn abilities in Apex Legends

As a character, players won’t have to worry about unlocking Revenant next season to try out the rework if they haven’t already done so. Respawn and EA confirmed this on the official season splash page for Resurrection, or season 18 for those keeping count. Players will still need to unlock him permanently by “completing quests” if they want to keep him unlocked after season 18 is over, however.

Many fans likely hope the new Revenant will be one that captures the attention of players better than his last version. Despite having an integral part in the game’s lore, great visual design, and a great character release, he’s languished at the bottom of the character pick rates for a couple of years now, according to Apex Legends Status.

In fact, the only significant bump to his pick rate that occurred in that time frame came during the Genesis collection event in 2021, where Revenant received his Heirloom. Outside of that, Revenant has mostly been a weak character with a buggy ultimate (which Kill Code Part Two made fun of excellently).

As the Revenant rework is the centerpiece of a new season that appears to be a bit lighter on content than the last couple, with only him, tweaks to the ranked system, and Mixtape modes coming to Broken Moon, how engaging the new Revenant is to play will likely determine how much of the game’s casual player base engages with the new season.

Season 18 of Apex, Resurrection, is due to drop on Aug. 8. The gameplay trailer for the season releases later this week on Aug. 3.

About the author