Apex Legends season 18 early patch notes

Apex Legends’ newest content is poised to drop early in August with season 18. And while the patch notes might be a little more than a week away, the game’s developers have already tipped us on a few of the changes we should expect.

The season’s launch trailer dropped on July 31, and there have already been a plethora of teasers and leaks that include reworks of a legend as well as a gun. Along with new content, the new ranked season will include some changes intended to make matches more competitive.

There isn’t too much time to waste before it all starts, though. So here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Apex season 18—Resurrection—patch notes.

Apex Legends Resurrection patch notes: All changes for season 18 so far

Revenant Reborn

Revenant Reborn is a reworked version of the character Revenant that Respawn has confirmed will serve as the season’s “new” legend. The addition of Revenant Reborn comes just one season removed from Respawn deciding to not add a new legend to the game in season 16. In season 17, the devs added Ballistic.

There are already a few ability kits for Revenant Reborn that have leaked since we received confirmation that he’s coming to the game. The new version of the hero seems to potentially have a passive that allows him to see enemies when their health dips below a certain point. Meanwhile, some leaks suggest that his tactical ability could be a 20-meter dash that can be executed two times back-to-back, giving him impressive mobility.

The biggest difference in his kit, though, seems to be his ultimate ability. The latest versions of leaked test server info has his Death Totem given a range of 50 meters, allowing him to restore 25 health or shield points for any knocked or eliminated enemies in that range.

Charge Rifle rework

In a teaser posted by Respawn on July 30, players noted that the Charge Rifle looks like it’s getting some sort of rework. An image uploaded to Twitter from the official Apex Legends account shows pieces of the Charge Rifle as a part of a Vinson Dynamics project called “Railgun.”

For internal use only: do not share outside Vinson Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/Z6ETp1wSZR — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 30, 2023

Notes in the image mention a “new trigger activation switch,” “improvements to heat dissipation,” and “Concentrated projectile,” among other things. Players seem to believe that the image means the Charge Rifle will be reworked, and some seem to be holding out hope that the rework will be an effective nerf to the powerful gun.

Ranked changes

In a developer blog post for the month of July, Respawn said the team has a “focus on refining Ranked tuning and stability” for season 18.

“We’re going to take a deep breath and take the time needed to prepare for an even tighter competitive Ranked system,” Respawn said.

The post primarily detailed analysis from the Arsenal Ranked update that was intended to provide more “consistently competitive matches.” But Respawn also made note of how more tweaks in season 18 would further its goal of giving players a high-quality ranked experience in a battle royale. While unconfirmed exactly what will change with ranked next season, here are some of the changes the devs have teased so far:

Adding a minimum elimination bonus

Decreasing ladder point (LP) gains per match

Having steeper LP costs and stakes for ranked games in Diamond, Master, and Predator ranks

Adjusting ring size, timings, and damage

Eliminating more ratting spots

Updating matchmaking

Broken Moon Mixtape

The game’s official website has a new preview for season 18, dubbed Resurrection, and while the teasers are limited, the page says that Broken Moon is getting the Mixtape treatment. This means you’ll be able to take part in modes like Team Deathmatch and Gun Run on various portions of the terraforming project.

Apex season 18 is set to go live on Aug. 8.

