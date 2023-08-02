All Revenant Reborn abilities in Apex Legends

Revenant Reborn, a rework of Revenant with all new abilities, is coming in Apex Legends season 18. Plenty of attention within the community is turning to the Synthetic Nightmare’s rework thanks to Respawn’s confirmation that he will be the “new” legend.

While the prospect of not having a true new legend once again might truly sour the season 18 experience for some, it seems safe to say getting some major changes to Revenant’s spiraling kit would be a worthwhile consolation prize.

The first official hints that this new Revenant will be the main attraction for season 18 dropped when Respawn released the first part of “Kill Code,” a cinematic featuring Loba and a very conspicuous piece of tech she swipes from one of Duardo Silva’s facilities, on July 17.

But the full scope of Kill Code was finally revealed on July 31, and a new-look Revenant is here to party. In a murder kind of way.

So, what can players expect from Revenant reborn?

All official Revenant rework abilities in Apex Legends

Revenant Reborn’s official ability kit has now been confirmed with a partnership video with iiTzTimmy. The official announcement was first made on Aug. 1, where a sneak preview video was announced for Aug. 2 at 12pm CT, and an official conformation of what the reworked abilities would be, after months of the internet debating and sharing possible leaked kits.

a sneak peak of the NEW Revenant changes with @PlayApex! unlocked for all Aug 8! #sponsoredbyea pic.twitter.com/fAucgSUVc7 — 100T iiTzTimmy (@iiTzTimmy) August 2, 2023

Passive (Assassin’s Instinct)

Starting off with his passive ability, Revenant keeps his Stalker abilities of faster crouch-walking speed and wall climbing, but now features additional horizontal movement, giving players much more creativity on how they can scale buildings and cover.

Additionally, enemies within 30 meters of Revenant who dip below 40 health are highlighted for him. And if Revenant is the one to hit an enemy below 40, the entire team gets this highlight benefit.

Tactical (Shadow Pounce)

Revenant loses his iconic Silence ability, but now gains a new movement tool that pairs perfectly with his buffed passive. His new tactical ability is Shadow Pounce; a chargeable leap ability similar to Vantage’s Echo Location. Players can tap the ability for a short range dash, or hold it down to get a massive jump, before the ability goes on cooldown for 12 seconds.

Players can can also immediately start wall-climbing during Shadow Pounce, allowing Revenant to attack faraway marked enemies and even utilize creative movement techniques like wall bouncing after casting the ability.

Ultimate (Forged Shadows)

His reworked ultimate is where the main difference lies.

Death Totem is no more, as Revenant now summons a shroud of shadows around him, creating a shield that can absorb extra damage while he makes his assault. Forged Shadows lasts for 25 seconds, and grants Revenant an additional 75 health shield that blocks melee, bullets, and explosive damage, but does not block AoE effects of the Ring, fire from thermite grenades or Fuse’s ultimate, and Caustic’s Gas abilities.

Looks like Revenant is getting some upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While active, the shroud extends Revenant’s upper body hitbox with a visual orange shield around his model, making it readily apparent when Forged Shadows is active to allies and enemies.

If the shadow shield is broken, Revenant must wait for the shield to naturally regenerate, with any additional damage pausing the timer and hurting Revenant normally. However, if Revenant is able to secure a knockdown on any enemy, the timer immediately resets and grants him the 75 health shield, alongside resetting his tactical ability and extending the ultimate duration, similar to Bloodhound’s Beast of the Hunt ability.

Befitting of Revenant’s new aggressive potential in the Apex meta with his newfound movement, Revenant has also been moved from the Assault class to the Skirmisher class, losing the ability to open red supply bins, but gaining the care package distance scan.

Players can try out the newly reworked Revenant in Season 18: Resurrection, when it drops for all platforms on Aug. 8. A gameplay trailer for the new season is also set for Aug, 3, where players can witness the changes to other Apex aspects, such as the teased Storm Point changes.

