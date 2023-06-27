No new legend in season 18, Apex leaker says—but there’s still a ‘new’ character to learn

It appears for the second time in Apex Legends, the launch of season 18 could very well skip the introduction of a new legend.

In recent weeks, plenty of attention within Apex’s renowned leak community has been devoted to rumors about “Revenant Reborn,” a codename found in and later removed from the game files that strongly suggests Respawn Entertainment is cooking up its first full rework for a current legend. Now, according to well-versed Apex leaker Osvaldatore, it appears this development just might be taking center stage in season 18.

Just in case it wasn't clear: S18 won't have a new legend, instead Revenant will be reworked



This (unfinished) skin will most likely be his (re)Launch Bundle skin, not a Prestige Skin



Maybe this is how Respawn will make up for their "no legend" Seasons https://t.co/FP0qPhsKaG — Osvaldatore (@Osvaldatore) June 27, 2023

According to Osvaldatore on June 27, season 18 of Apex Legends will not feature a new legend, as Respawn is planning to launch the long-rumored rework for Revenant as its main draw instead.

The apparent news nugget was included in a quote tweet of a video shared in May by prominent Apex data miner HYPERMYST that appeared to show off an unfinished Mythic-tier skin for the Synthetic Nightmare. Instead of being a Prestige skin tied to an event, however, Osvaldatore added that the three-tiered cosmetic will likely be the crown jewel of a relaunch bundle for Revenant.

The prospect of Revenant receiving a rework makes plenty of sense, as he remains one of Apex’s weakest characters. Likely his biggest area of need is his Death Totem ultimate, which teams have long figured out how to counter with ease. Additionally, the novelty of his Silence tactical ability has become overtaken by Seer after a recent patch.

As far as what his reworked kit could look like, Revenant Reborn was initially rumored to be getting abilities originally tied to another previously-leaked legend: Phantom. In addition to Titanfall-esque wall-running abilities and a new tactical movement ability, his ultimate was rumored to be a void mechanic that temporarily invites Rev and one enemy to duel in a one-vs-one with no interference.

On June 19, Apex insider Thordan Smash detailed on his YouTube channel further updates that had seemingly been made to the kit. While his passive is getting an additional feature that allows him to highlight low-health enemies, and his new tactical allows him to “super jump” to a targeted location, it seems his ultimate will now indeed be returning the Death Totem model. But instead of the shadow respawn mechanic, it appears it will give Revenant health and shield regeneration upon knocking and killing an enemy.

