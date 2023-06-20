Apex leakers find game’s next Prestige skin—and it will soar

The fifth Mythic-tier Prestige skin coming soon to Apex Legends may have been unofficially showcased.

Following the launch of the June 20 Dressed to Kill update, Apex’s renowned leak community seems to have struck gold once again. The next upgradeable Prestige skin in the game will seemingly be for the Winged Avenger.

As showcased on YouTube by prominent Apex data miner and leaker KralRindo, the game’s next Prestige skin could be the “Apex Interceptor” for Valkyrie.

Following the usual formula for Prestige skins in Apex, the skin appears primed to feature three evolutive tiers. This time, the theme of the set seems to turn Valkyrie into a mecha warrior, with each variant featuring sleek steel armor, future-proof mechanisms, and glowing light strips.

In its final stage, the Apex Interceptor skin fully decks out Valkyrie with maximum protection gear, complete with a Gundam-esque helmet. Additionally, at tier three, owners of the Apex Interceptor skin will unlock a unique “Blade Barrage” finisher, where Valkyrie uppercuts her opponent down to the ground before bombarding them with a lethal dose of knives.

Perhaps the standout feature of the soon-to-be highly coveted cosmetic, however, is something that will come with the skin right at tier one. For the first time with a Prestige set, the Apex Interceptor skin will seemingly be supplemented with a pretty dazzling “Bladed Descent” skydive trail, which will also be usable with any legend upon being obtained.

Valkyrie’s Prestige skin set will make its debut in Apex later this year with the start of the “Neon Network” collection event on July 25, according to KralRindo.

