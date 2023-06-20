Apex Legends cross-progression could come soon, according to data miners

Among Apex Legends fans, cross-progression has been one of the most frequent topics of discussion for years. It’s been a long wait since the team at Respawn first announced it was working on the feature, but according to files found by data miners following today’s Dressed to Kill update, cross-progression may be imminent.

Multiple data miners and leakers known for their accuracy posted about files found that deal with cross-progression, including KralRindo and AG420. While it’s unclear exactly when cross-progression could make it to the game still, the fact that these files have been added is cause for rabid speculation among players.

New cross progression checks have been added for the UI, it's on it's way pic.twitter.com/AeIZoQeAC2 — KralRindo (@kralrindo) June 20, 2023

The simple fact of the matter is that players have waited so long for cross-progression, it was reasonable to assume that it might never come to the game at all. Respawn first started talking about cross-progression as far back as 2020, with the feature at different times announced to be coming in 2021, and then in 2022. While devs have said multiple times that the team was still working on the feature, players had their doubts.

The files found by data miners are the first tangible information and movement players have seen on cross-progression outside of the standard answer of “we’re working on it” that Respawn has given so often over the past couple of years.

With player complaints of a dry content cycle in season 17 and a much-maligned new ranked system, bringing what is probably the most-requested feature to Apex over the past couple of years could win the game’s devs some much-needed goodwill—and, of course, give players who have switched platforms some of their old favorite stuff back.

The Dressed to Kill event is now live in Apex and runs until July 4.

