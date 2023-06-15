All Dressed to Kill patch notes in Apex Legends

The Dressed to Kill Collection event is coming to Apex Legends on June 20. While the highlights for many players will no doubt include the plethora of original cosmetics and the arrival of the long-awaited Horizon Heirloom, there is some substance to this update’s patch notes alongside the vanity content.

While players won’t find changes to some of the hot button topics such as Ranked here, Respawn is still addressing numerous pain points with the release of this update. The key takeaways here include another round of nerfs for Seer, as well as some smaller tweaks and adjustments coming to the Nemesis Burst AR and the EVA-8 shotgun. Beyond just tackling a few portions of the meta, Apex will also be freshening up elements of the sandbox with an update to the weapon crafting rotation and quality-of-life fixes to boot.

Here’s the full breakdown of the patch notes for the Dressed to Kill event and update, which you’ll be able to dive into yourself when it drops at reset on June 20 across all platforms.

Full Apex Legends patch notes for Dressed to Kill update

Legend updates

Seer is the only legend getting any tuning this time around, but his changes are quite substantive. Thankfully, one of the more frustrating elements of his Tactical—its ability to cancel healing and reviving actions—has been removed in favor of an effect more akin to Revenant’s silencing ability. The amount of time enemies spend scanned has also been drastically reduced, no doubt to further distance Seer’s kit from its original recon-centric behavior.

With Seer no stranger to nerfs, it remains to be seen whether this will be the final nail in the coffin for him. His current pick rate is already incredibly low, and I think there’s no doubt it will sink further with more of his once-notorious power stripped away from him.

Seer

Heartbeat Sensor (Passive) Range reduced from 75m to 50m. Initial Heartbeat delay significantly reduced.

Focus of Attention (Tactical) Range reduced from 75m to 60m. The firing speed has been increased to be around 30 percent faster. Removed its ability to cancel heal, revive and respawn beacon interactions. Scan time reduced from eight seconds to 2.5 seconds. Scan once again includes a full body highlight. Enemies hit by Focus of Attention are now slowed for 2.5 seconds. Silence time increased from 1.75 seconds to 10 seconds.

Exhibit (Ultimate) Throw Range reduced from 50 meters to 15 meters. Removed diamond scan markers on enemy movement. Exhibit will now only show the footsteps of players moving in the zone. Diamond Markers will now only appear with enemy gunfire for 1.25 seconds.



Weapon updates

Players might have been hoping for more when it comes to nerfing the Nemesis, but it’s clear that Respawn is finally taking steps to address the weapon. Depending on the scale of the nerfs, which are only described vaguely as of right now, reductions in efficacy to both its projectile speed and projectile gravity can hamper its effective range a lot. The Nemesis will more than likely see similar adjustments like this first so that Respawn can see if it needs more aggressive curbing to be brought in line.

Nemesis Burst AR

Projectile speed reduced.

Projectile gravity increased.

EVA-8 shotgun

Increased base rate of fire.

Increased rate of fire with a white bolt equipped.

The rate of fire with blue, purple and gold bolts remains unchanged.

General sandbox updates

Weapon crafting rotation

The R-99 SMG and the Rampage LMG enter the crafter.

The Alternator SMG and the Sentinel sniper rifle return to the floor.

Survival items

Spawn rate of the Evac Tower has been reduced to match Heat Shields.

The spawn rate of the Mobile Respawn Beacon has been slightly increased.

Quality-of-life updates

General

Audio engine stability improvements.

World’s Edge has had its loot updated so that smart loot is dispensed for the active team in the Bloodhound Trials at the end of each challenge round.

The impact of Newcastle’s Castle Wall now destroys Jump Pads and Crypto Drones like other placeable objects.

Extended Supply Bins have a higher chance to give a Mobile Respawn Beacon to Support legends who have dead teammates—banners are not required for this higher chance.

A weapon backgrounds tab has been added to the weapons menu.

Added more hotlinks to how to gain weapon mastery XP to the overview tab and the end of game weapons tab.

The legends menu now features a tab for legend bios.

Firing Range

New options added to switch to third person, display a general-purpose timer and match the helmet levels of the dummies to their shield levels.

General updates to the dummies, improving their spawning distancing and frequency.

Some targets have been redesigned.

PC

Added a new menu option: “Clamp Mouse Cursor to Game Window”

FPS in the Lobby is now capped at 60Hz, which should give high-end graphics cards a chance to cool down between matches

Intel ARC users will receive a popup prompt to consider the DX12 Beta, which has shown improved performance characteristics on ARC hardware.

Bug fixes

Audio

Fixed certain movement sounds taking priority over footsteps.

Fixed hearing Ballistic’s tactical sound effect in other firing ranges.

Fixed incorrect sound effect when Ballistic hits a teammate with Whistler.

Fixed more issues with server audio dropouts.

Fixed players emitting falling audio after dying.

Ballistic

Backpack no longer stays open when downed while Tempest is active.

Fixed an exploit where players could get a weapon with attachments into Sling.

Now auto-cycles to his sling weapon when other weapons run out of ammo.

Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if downed while locked on.

Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if hit by Seer’s tactical while locked on.

Rampart

Nemesis voiceline no longer plays every time the gun is picked up.

Placed Sheila turrets no longer keep the fast reloads from Ballistic’s Tempest.

Valkyrie

Fixed dummies not scanning in the firing range while skydiving.

Heartbeat Harmonizer skin no longer blocks ADS with the Prowler SMG when it’s equipped with a 1x Holo.

Improvements to Skyward Launch avoiding obstacles that appeared above her after she had already started launching.

Wattson

Fixed fences occasionally being invisible through doors.

Solar Static skin is no longer extra toothy.

Wraith

Into the Void no longer prevents skydiving from Evac Towers.

Newcastle

Fixed inconsistencies on landing with Castle Wall.

General

The CAR SMG now shows the correct active ammo in the inventory when infinite ammo is active.

Fixed the “are you sure you want to leave” prompt in states that were not applicable such as squad wipes.

Fixed the tops of buildings not registering as out of bounds on World’s Edge.

Fixed Ballistic’s Tempest VFX staying on even while cloaked or phase shifted.

Fixed Ballistic’s sling weapon icon not updating for spectators.

Fixed death recap appearing blank if you were dead or died when the game ended.

Fixed “decoy destroyed” message not displaying when destroying a decoy with Newcastle’s Castle Wall.

Fixed extended supply bin logic to address Mobile Respawn Beacons not awarding to players with dead teammates.

Fixed having an invisible optic on a primary weapon after swapping it with the sling weapon.

Fixed Mobile Respawn Beacon icon being squished in Control on ultrawide monitors.

Fixed occasional client crash when exiting an IMC armory.

Fixed occasional crash when changing legends while emoting as Ballistic in firing range.

Fixed pinging Icarus Bridge on Olympus while holding a vault key displaying incorrectly.

Fixed pinging weapon icons on the map and minimap being squished.

Fixed teams being unable to craft banners if the support legend on the team leaves.

Players should no longer get stuck when crafting with the Replicator.

The weapon mastery badge preview now correctly updates after earning the first one.

Volume sliders now increase and decrease correctly when using controller.

