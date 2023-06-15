Apex’s new Dressed to Kill event offers another Seer nerf alongside original cosmetics

Amid a content dry spell in Apex Legends that has left the player count struggling throughout season 17, a newly announced event is set to breathe some life into it with a returning favorite LTM and the release of a much anticipated Heirloom.

Today, Apex unveiled the Dressed to Kill collection event. This two week soiree, running from June 20 to July 4, features the Armed & Dangerous LTM, deployment of another round of Seer nerfs, as well as the classic event store formula filled with 24 cosmetics to purchase. That event store also comes packaged with an Heirloom for Horizon, something Apex players have spent a long time waiting for.

Join the Dressed to Kill Collection Event and show the world you’re as dashing, driven, and deadly as any contract killer 💥



Take part to snag Horizon’s Heirloom and blast away the competition in Armed and Dangerous. All this and more lands on June 20



➡️ https://t.co/VgVkAIPHtm pic.twitter.com/G5AGbVjcSL — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 15, 2023

Most importantly, unlike many of Apex’s recent events, these limited-time Dressed to Kill items all look new as opposed to the recolor skins that players have come to expect. The dress code for the Legendary skins—for characters such as Horizon, Crypto, Maggie and Newcastle—appears to be classy contract killer, which is no doubt evocative of season 17’s overall aesthetic.

Clearing out all the cosmetics in the Dressed to Kill event store also guarantees players Apex’s latest Heirloom release. This time around, it’s the Gravity Maw for Horizon, one of the more popular legends on the roster.

Related: Apex Legends player count struggles as ‘boring’ season 17 trudges on

For those less concerned with vanity items and moreso with the state of the game, Dressed to Kill’s release on June 20 will also mark the arrival of a few key balance changes too. Namely, Seer’s entire kit is set to be nerfed yet again in an effort to further curtail his power. Heartbeat Sensor, Focus of Attention and Exhibit are all getting their range and effectiveness curbed to some degree. Focus of Attention is getting hit the hardest, with the ability to cancel heal, revive and respawn beacon interactions removed. Instead, the tactical ability will now have its silence effect increased in its duration, and a slow has been added.

Beyond that, the Nemesis is getting a small nerf to its projectile speed and gravity, while the EVA-8 gets a buff to its rate of fire at base. It’s only a small round of changes, but has the chance to freshen up the sandbox a little during what is otherwise a dry season for many in the community.

Apex players can dive into the Dressed to Kill collection event when it goes live on June 20 across all platforms. It and its cosmetics will be available for two weeks until July 4, so make sure to hop in before then if you want to get your hands on what it has to offer.

About the author