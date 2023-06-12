One seemingly forgotten Heirloom is finally coming to Apex, according to leakers

Heirlooms are probably the most sought-after cosmetic items in Apex Legends, as they show your dedication to the game and your favorite Legends. Unfortunately for Horizon mains, the Scottish legend has been skipped over for receiving her own Heirloom so far, despite having debuted in the game during its seventh season – almost ten seasons ago. But that Heirloom dry spell may be coming to a close in the next season of the battle royale.

According to a video YouTuber Thordan Smash posted today, the highly-anticipated Horizon Heirloom that was leaked back in March is likely coming to Apex alongside the OP Hitman Collection event (an event that could also become known as Dressed to Kill) that is slated for release next week. The content creator predicted that Respawn will release a new trailer for this event sometime this week, likely on June 15.

Because this will be an Heirloom event, many creators, including Thordan Smash, think Horizon will likely be next up to receive one, thanks to data leaks from earlier this year.

In March, Apex Legends content creator and data miner KralRindo posted animations on YouTube of Horizon holding her heirloom – though her hands are actually empty. They also tweeted a list of new heirloom animations for Horizon that were added to the game, like a new banner pose, new running, walking, and sliding animations, and more. With this data present in the game as far back as two months ago, many Apex Legends data miners are betting that Horizon’s heirloom is the one that will debut during the Dressed to Kill event.

That said, Thordan Smash notes in their video that multiple insiders who had hands-on experience with the heirloom said that it was experiencing VFX and animation issues. According to these sources, if Respawn cannot get these bugs resolved in time, it will release the Valkyrie prestige skin instead.

