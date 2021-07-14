Does Apex Legends have cross-progression?

Cross-progression allows to play a game on multiple different platforms and save account or character progress from one platform to the next. For Apex Legends, cross-progression has long been talked about, and Respawn has openly stated plans to implement it.

The game is playable on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, and it even supports cross-platform play. But up to this point, the game does not yet have cross-progression for gamers who like to play on multiple different platforms.

Though Respawn has been working on giving players cross-progression, Apex game director Chad Grenier posted on Twitter that it might not be here all that soon. Responding to a fan, Grenier said cross-progression is “in development.” But he added that “recent hacks on Apex and TF have slowed down the progress.”

With resolving those issues being a higher priority, things like cross-progression were moved to the backburner, but the developer isn’t ignoring the idea.

Earlier this year during a developer panel with the Brown Girl Gamer Code, Grenier said cross-progression was “a lot more work” than he thought it would be.

“We are working on cross-progression that will allow people to carry over purchases, skins, and account progress,” he said. “It will probably be a little while longer, but eventually, we’ll have that.”