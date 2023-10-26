Here are the early patch notes for Apex Legends season 19, Ignite

Time for some bigtime changes for Apex fans.

A new legend, a map update, and all sorts of quality of life improvements highlight Apex Legends‘ season 19 patch update.

Ignite is here, and it’s bringing a new legend with it. Say hello to Conduit, but also make sure to check out the big update for the return of Storm Point, balance changes, new weapon crafting and care package rotation, and more.

Here are the patch notes for Apex’s season 19, Ignite.

Apex Legends season 19 early patch notes – Ignite

Conduit, the newest legend

Say cheese! Image via Respawn Entertainment

For the first new legend since season 17, Conduit is here. The bubbly, energetic 27-year-old is a support hero powered by the battery of a Monarch Titan that saved her life as a child.

Get familiar with Conduit’s ability list for when she goes live in Ignite:

Savior’s Speed (Passive): Gain a burst of speed when running towards a teammate out of tactical range.

Gain a burst of speed when running towards a teammate out of tactical range. Radiant Transfer (Tactical) : Send a surge of energy to a teammate, generating temporary shields for them and Conduit when in danger.

: Send a surge of energy to a teammate, generating temporary shields for them and Conduit when in danger. Energy Barricade (Ultimate): Deploy an array of shield jamming devices which damage and slow enemies.

Balance changes

Changes to legends in season 19 include nerfs to Bangalore and Catalyst, and buffs for Newcastle and Wraith. For weapons, the 30-30 and Hemlok are getting slightly nerfed.

The full patch notes will include all the details on these changes when they release, most likely on Oct. 30.

Weapon rotation

Say goodbye to your Wingman. The handcannon is going into care packages, while the R-301 and Volt SMG can now be found in Replicators in season 19.

Forbidden Zone got a makeover. Image via Respawn Entertainment

After being removed from rotation in season 17, Storm Point is back for season 19, and it’s gotten some wholesale changes, according to the developer.

“Storm Point is a map that is loved by our competitive community for its more predictable pacing and high loot quality,” Respawn said. “However, some of the elements of Storm Point that make it a great competitive map can also make it more difficult to quickly find action during casual play. This brings us to the team’s primary goal for this update, which is to improve the fun factor without sacrificing competitive integrity.”

As part of the update to the beachfront map, Storm Point will be adding new points of interest and updating old ones. The IMC Armories are still around, too, but with no Spectres left behind to defend them. So, loot up at will.

New POIs

Several new points of interest have been added to Storm Point to fresh up the map’s gameplay.

Wattson’s Pylon

Expect to ” reliably find early combat” here. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Zeus and Ceto Station

Wattson’s been hard at work. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Echo HQ and Coastal Camp

Fans of Kings Canyon will be at home here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is part of the change to reduce map size. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Devastated Coast

Goodbye, Fish Farms. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Re-worked POIs

Two POIs have had big changes as well, with re-works having specific goals in mind, according to the developers.

Forbidden Zone

“The Forbidden Zone was hit hard by lightning during the storm, destroying parts of the perimeter fence and causing the Prowlers to flee,” Respawn said. “Our goal for this area was to reduce the friction of rotating through the zone by removing the Prowlers, but also providing structures to build better fronts and defensive options when squads are forced into combat.”

Lightning Rod

“One of the biggest opportunities we wanted to address with this update was to solve for the low number of players choosing to drop on the high side of the map,” Respawn said. “In addition to adding ZEUS Station, the team felt that it was important to reduce the overall size of this zone to help make these POIs feel better connected to one another and the rest of Storm Point.

Cross-progression, finally

If you’ve ever been someone who enjoys playing Apex on PC but wants to try it out in their bedroom on their Xbox or in the family room on their PlayStation 5, you’re in luck: Cross-progression is finally coming to the game.

An in-game prompt will pop up in Ignite to initiate the migration process which will merge your account progression and all unlocked and purchased content across all platforms.

A new feature called “Promotional Trials” are coming to ranked play in Ignite.

“Prove your skill to earn your promotion up to the next Rank tier,” Respawn said. “Upon reaching the peak of a Rank Tier, one must complete a set of time limited skill challenges to earn their tier promotion. Promotional Trials ensures a minimum skill level for each Ranked tier.”

More details about ranked updates are coming in the official patch notes.

