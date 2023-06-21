Apex pros and players think Seer’s latest nerf may have actually been a buff

The latest Apex Legends update made some major changes to Seer, but they may be more like buffs than nerfs.

The latest Apex Legends update that dropped yesterday brought several big changes to the game, including the highly anticipated Horizon Heirloom, a new Collection Event, and what were supposed to be nerfs to Seer’s entire utility kit. But now that these changes have gone live and players have gotten to test them out in the wild, both pros and everyday players seem to think Seer’s alterations were actually a buff, rather than the intended nerf.

The Dressed to Kill update targeted Seer’s entire kit of abilities, and before its launch, most folks in the Apex community thought it would be an overall nerf to the legend. Respawn reduced the range on all of his powers and also took away the heal, revive, and respawn beacon interrupts from his tactical ability.

Despite all of these reductions to Seer’s abilities, a few key changes have led to several players and even pros feeling that the artistic legend wasn’t really nerfed at all. One is the increase to the Silence time for Focus of Attention, which went from 1.75 seconds to 10 full seconds. Enemies that Seer silences can’t use their own legend abilities, giving Seer’s kit a similar element to Revenant’s.

The other big change is that enemies who are hit by Focus of Attention are now slowed down for two and a half seconds. This, combined with Seer’s recon abilities, have left some players feeling like he’s in a “god” tier within the game now.

“The new Seer is too OP again…imo even more than before,” /uRhesusEngine wrote on Reddit. “10s silence along with 2.5s stun all along his reduced but still efficient scan…bro he’s is a god in apex now. He can do all these thing while still being in cover and up to 60m far…that’s just unfair.”

At least two professional Apex Legends players agree and feel the update ultimately left Seer in an overpowered position. One of them is XSET’s Brandon “FunFPS” Groombridge, who was seemingly talking about the changes before they went live.

“The seer buff looks good,” he tweeted on June 15.

The other is TSM’s Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, who simply said “Seer is still OP” in a tweet rounding up his thoughts on the latest update.

These alterations to Seer’s kit are ultimately still young, so we may see changes of heart from players as the update settles in. But for now, it looks like Seer may become a top legend to pick in the current meta.

