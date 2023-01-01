A natural consequence of creating a hero shooter with different characters and abilities is that some characters prove to be more popular than others. While developers usually try to create characters with abilities that fit into a variety of play styles and player preferences, there will inevitably be some characters with more useful abilities than others, or that are simply more fun for most people to use. And that’s also the case in Apex Legends.

Interestingly, the most popular characters for people to play in Apex often aren’t the ones that are considered “the best” by some of the game’s top players. Legends like Pathfinder, Octane, and Wraith are rarely played by pro players anymore, but they maintain some of the highest pick rates in the game as a whole. Usually, that’s because those characters have fun and interesting movement abilities, or they enable solo warriors to simply hot drop and frag.

Some of the characters that are the least played in the game also aren’t really the worst characters in terms of their power level, either. Some of these lesser-played characters might have weaker or less-interesting abilities, sure. But others are actually quite strong in the right hands. They just require a style of play that’s less obvious or likable to the average player base.

According to Apex Legends Status (ALS), which we’ll use to determine who are the least played characters right now, there are nine characters in the game that are picked in more than four percent of games (Octane has the current highest pick rate at 11 percent). Then, there’s another nine characters who form the game’s mid-range of pick rates between four and two percent. But at the very bottom, there’s five legends that are picked less than two percent of the time.

From passive styles to characters that players simply don’t like, here are the least played legends in Apex.

The least picked characters in Apex Legends

5) Gibraltar

For a long time, Gibraltar represented a conundrum for Apex‘s balance team. He was one of the most dominant legends in the game at its highest level, both on the ranked leaderboards and in professional play. You’d often see every single team in an ALGS match choose a Gibraltar. On the other hand, he’s never been a very popular legend pick with the entire Apex player base, and that’s most likely because he’s a defensive legend that’s all about timing and teamwork. That’s still true, as he has a current pick rate of 1.9 percent.

Gibraltar’s best qualities are all about allowing his team to reset in sticky situations. The Dome of Protection can shield a team from just about anything, allowing Gibraltar to revive downed teammates quickly and safely, while his ultimate is often more useful at denying space than it is at securing kills. With the fortified perk and his gun shield, Gibraltar was also a monster in close-range fights. But when you’re playing on an uncoordinated team, Gibraltars often get left out to dry by over-aggressive teammates. And with no movement abilities of his own and a huge hitbox, it’s easy to lose your one-vs-ones on the character if you’re not hitting all of your shots.

For a lot of players, Apex is all about moving quickly from one fight to the next. And when you can play characters that slingshot themselves across the map with a grappling hook, a bounce pad, a Gravity Lift, or through an invulnerable portal, Gibraltar just feels a little bit plain.

4) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is a bit of a strange case in the least picked legends category. She’s only picked 1.8 percent of the time according to ALS, and she’s the only legend in the Assault category in the bottom five. In fact, Assault characters are usually the most popular characters in the game by a large margin, holding down the top two spots (Octane and Wraith) and four of the top six in legend pick rates.

Even Fuse, who seems quite similar to Mad Maggie in many ways, has nearly double her pick rate. Both characters are damage-focused without significant movement utility. In fact, Maggie has more movement ability than Fuse thanks to her Wrecking Ball, and movement abilities are usually a sure sign that a legend will find some sort of popularity.

While it’s not entirely certain why Apex players don’t like to play Maggie, it just might be a personality issue. She has plenty of abilities that make her comparable to other assault characters with far higher pick rates, but her association with the infamous LTMs of season eight might still leave a mark on large swathes of Apex players. The Chaos Theory and War Games events were supposed to bring several new LTMs to the game, but some technical issues prevented several LTMs from staying longer than a day. Instead, players got the same LTMs repeatedly, and every LTM was commentated by Mad Maggie frequently nagging and insulting teams and players.

Mad Maggie’s reception when she was subsequently introduced as a playable character was poor, and she was the only character released in the last year and a half that failed to reach a 10 percent pick rate immediately after launch, when new characters typically spike in pick rate and quickly go back down. It’s not just that Maggie doesn’t have enough interesting abilities to make her a top assault class pick. Her general disposition and association with broken events seems to have left a lasting effect on her pick rate, as well.

3) Rampart

Rampart’s another defensive legend that’s low on this list, with a 1.7 percent pick rate on ALS. Unlike Maggie, Rampart’s place here isn’t a big mystery: She’s a character that thrives not on pushing forward, but on taking good positions and fortifying them.

Rampart isn’t exactly weak, but she’s not exactly strong, either. She’s come a long way since her release, when she could only use her Sheila ultimate in its permanently-placed form with a limited range of motion. The move to allow Sheila to be used on the run gave Rampart a much-needed buff and shift to a more active play style, but the fact remains that she’s still not the best character for running headlong into battle. Her Amped Cover tactical walls take time to deploy, and are still best used to help lock down buildings. And her passive, a buff to LMG magazine sizes and reload times, don’t feel very impactful (an issue that’s not helped by many LMGs not being very popular right now and the Spitfire being put into the Replicator).

On top of that, many players don’t seem to realize Rampart’s potential as a bunker buster when they play her in an average game mode. Instead, many try to use their walls to bunker themselves into good positions, a tactic which can quickly turn into a death trap when an enemy Fuse or Caustic shows up.

While she can lay down some serious damage in the right hands, Rampart’s more defensive qualities and extremely weak passive keep her mired toward the bottom of this list.

2) Newcastle

Newcastle came into the game seemingly to fulfill a very specific niche as a shield character that was an alternative to Gibraltar, and a more active defensive legend that could sell the superhero fantasy to players. He jumps farther when using his ultimate to travel to teammates. He protects the weak by shielding and moving downed teammates out of harm’s way. He pushes forward with his Mobile Shield.

Unfortunately, Newcastle is still a big shield character. And he’s a character that Apex players mostly abandoned after his launch, settling at the time of writing to a lowly 1.3 percent pick rate.

Newcastle is actually better for running into a fight than some of his fellow defensive legends, since his ultimate gives him a movement ability that can launch him across the map in the blink of an eye which can be used to engage or to escape quickly. But he’s still a big, bulky character that’s very easy for enemies to hit. For average players that will miss their fair share of shots in a close-range one-vs-one, even the Fortified perk doesn’t help them much when they’re so much easier to shoot. And his ability to move while reviving doesn’t feel as impactful or active as Lifeline’s revive, which allows you to keep on fighting while bringing an ally back into the fight.

He’s got a bit of a higher skill ceiling that can make him a great brawling character when reached, but with so much of his ability kit still tied to supporting his teammates, he lags behind other characters when it comes time to choose a legend for most Apex players.

1) Crypto

Screengrab via [Respawn Entertainment](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwKQLghOG20&ab_channel=ApexLegends)

It probably won’t come as too much of a surprise that Crypto is currently the least-picked character in Apex, as has been the case for most of his life as a legend. When used correctly, he’s very powerful. But he’s also the character you pick when you don’t mind giving your teammates all the glory. And that’s exactly the problem with Crypto.

All of Crypto’s abilities revolve around using his drone. He scans enemies with his drone. He accesses survey beacons with his drone. He collects ally banners and respawns them with his drone. And he uses his ultimate and passive abilities by first positioning his drone. If you play Crypto, you’re going to be using your drone a lot. And that means you’re often not going to be pushing forward into the fight when your teammates are.

As Crypto, you’re playing a fundamentally different game than most other legends in Apex. And most Apex players don’t want to play that game, preferring to shoot at enemies and grab kills for themselves rather than trying to set them up for their teammates while hiding behind a corner.

While Apex devs like to give buffs and reworks to characters with particularly low pick rates, there might not be any remedy for Crypto. Even with all the things he can do, his core identity remains attached to his drone. And since that’s unlikely to change, given Crypto’s drone even has a name and a place in his lore, it’s unlikely that Crypto will be getting off this list, too.