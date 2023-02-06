For its first four years, Apex Legends split its growing roster into four different classes: Offensive, Defensive, Support, and Recon. With the release of season 16, though, Respawn Entertainment overhauled that division, bringing those four categories up to five and redefining both bloated roles (such as the broad Offensive category) and least-populated legend types (such as Support, which only encompassed Lifeline and Loba).

The new class system touches up on some deficiencies from its previous iteration. The design goal for each class is more clear now, with the broad Offensive label split into two different types: Assault and Skirmisher. Support legends also got two new additions with season 16, and some legends that operated on the threshold between certain classes (such as Valkyrie’s Recon-Offensive hybrid kit) had their role defined more clearly. Here are all the new classes in Apex Legends starting with season 16.

All new classes in Apex Legends‘ season 16

Assault

Assault legends are “all about combat utility and initiation,” according to lead legend designer Devan McGuire. These characters can use their abilities to force enemies into bad combat decisions and can initiate an engagement with their abilities to start a fight at an advantage.

Bangalore

Revenant

Fuse

Ash

Mad Maggie

Skirmisher

Skirmisher legends focus on combat mobility and flanking, providing them with unique ways to engage—and with a quick escape if an engagement goes south. “They’re good flankers, they have a hit-and-run style of play, they get into a fight and get out of it just as quickly,” according to McGuire.

Wraith

Pathfinder

Mirage

Octane

Horizon

Valkyrie

Recon

The roster of Recon legends hasn’t changed much in season 16, though Valk has been sitting comfortably among the Skirmisher legends. Recon characters continue to use their abilities to gather intel on opponents and share it with their team.

Bloodhound

Crypto

Seer

Vantage

Controller

Controllers “are all about area setup and control,” McGuire said. These legends can set down their abilities in the world to “control their positioning and force enemies to fight on their turf,” and are adept at holding zones. This basically encompasses the defensive legends before season 16, though a few names from that category have moved around in the overhauled system.

Caustic

Wattson

Rampart

Catalyst

Support

Support was the most sparse class in Apex, with just Lifeline and Loba in its cast. Season 16 redefined what it meant to be a support legend and added two old names to its roster.

“Support legends have innately a more team-oriented focus that’s encouraged by their abilities and look for opportunities to protect, recover, or resupply their squad,” according to McGuire. These legends can help their team survive directly and keep them stocked with what they might need to stay in the fight.