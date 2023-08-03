Disruptor Rounds return as floor loot in Apex’s season 18—and not just for the Alternator

Somehow, this might be the most horrifying part of the season.

Revenant isn’t the only nightmare being resurrected in Apex Legends’ season 18 on Aug. 8.

Respawn Entertainment is bringing back a divisive hop-up that’s potentially more terrifying than the immortal murderbot himself: Disruptor Rounds, which increase the damage dealt to enemy shields. This time, though, the attachment is returning as floor loot, and it’s available for both the Alternator SMG and the Peacekeeper shotgun.

Disruptor Rounds debuted in Apex’s second season, and to this day, the high-pitched, laser-like sound that comes from those bullets haunts the ears of anyone who gets caught in enemy crosshairs. The hop-up greatly increases the damage dealt to shields, with varying boosts depending on each weapon.

When Disruptor Rounds launched, it was compatible only with the Alternator and the RE-45. Since its release in season two, this attachment has returned alongside a few different weapons—all within the care package. Its first comeback was during season 10 when the Alternator moved to crate weapon territory. The RE-45 received the same treatment after moving to the care package in season 15, and these deadly rounds also appeared on the L-STAR in the current season, Arsenal.

With the upcoming season, Resurrection, players can expect to find Disruptor Rounds on the floor, according to lead weapons designer Eric Canavese. And its return as ground loot isn’t the only novelty this time around. While Disruptor Rounds will continue to be compatible with the classic Alternator, players can also slot the Disruptor Rounds into the Peacekeeper in season 18.

And if the prospect of a Peacekeeper with Disruptor Rounds wasn’t enticing enough, a blanket nerf to SMGs’ strafe speed and headshot multiplier promises to indirectly make the Peacekeeper even more of a weapon of choice. The nerf to SMGs “is gonna make some room for our other CQC weapons, like shotguns, to shine,” according to Canavese.

Apex’s 18th season, Resurrection, lands on Aug. 8 with a Revenant rework, tweaks to the Charge Rifle, a new care package rotation, and more.

