How to increase Guild Activeness in AFK Journey

Once you’ve reached stage 30 in AFK Journey you’re allowed to join guilds, make friends (by adding them), and level up your guild by being active.

However, increasing your guild’s activeness can be challenging if you’re new and unsure of exactly what to do once you’ve got to this point. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about how to increase your Guild Activity in AFK Journey.

How to increase your Guild Activeness in AFK Journey, explained

The more quests you complete, the more Guild Activeness you get. Images via Farlight.

Completing guild quests increases your Guild Activeness in AFK Journey. These guild-related quests reset weekly, and you can earn Guild Activeness and Guild Medals and contribute to the Guild Fund by completing them.

In addition, every Activeness obtained grants one Guild XP, and the more XP your Guild earns, the higher your Guild will be and the more bonuses you’ll unlock.

Every week, each guild member can participate in Guild Quests like:

Challenge the Arena three times

Enter the Dream Realm Rankings once

Complete 20 Battles

Log in three days this week

Obtain Dolly Tickets by 100 through the Recruitment

Complete five Proxy or Synergy Battles

Earn 250 Mithril Points

Tip: These AFK Journey quests scale, meaning once you complete it, you’ll get the same quest but with a higher competition value. For example, you can still earn medals by completing up to 100 battles.

If you’re not sure where to find your Guild Quests, select the compass icon on the right of your screen screen. They are the second tab at the bottom of the menu.

You can see your Activeness number by going to your Guild, finding yourself among the Guild members, and noticing your activeness under the Activeness column. I found the easiest quests to complete were the log-in quests, the dream realm, and battles, as you can achieve them just by playing. The best part of being in a guild is you can also spend your diamonds on invite letters and other essential resources and items.

So, as long as you enjoy the various game modes, log in, and battle other players, you can complete most of the Guild Quests and increase Guild Activeness. And you can still increase your Guild Activeness even if you’ve reached the weekly medal limit.

