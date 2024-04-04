AFK Journey: How to get and spend Diamonds effectively

There are a few different kinds of currency available in the PC and mobile game AFK Journey, but Diamonds are the most valuable you’ll come across. We’ll look at how to find Diamonds but we’ll also take a look at the most effective way to spend them so you put any you collect to use as effectively as possible.

There are a few different ways to gather Diamonds in AFK Journey without having to spend your real-life money, so let’s look at some of the easiest ways to do so.

How to get Diamonds in AFK Journey

Dream Realm battles

The Dream Realm is an AFK Journey mode that revolves around fighting monsters to compete against other players for the best score, which is determined by which team does the most amount of damage. Once you have joined a Guild, you can team up with your fellow players to try and get the highest score among the Guilds. The boss monster rotates daily, and you will collect rewards—which can include Diamonds—for every stage you fight through.

Once you have cleared all the different difficulty levels against a monster, Endless Mode is then unlocked. The boss monster won’t die in this mode, and your goal is to cause as much damage as possible before your team dies. More damage means a higher rank, which in turn means more rewards.

You will have a better chance of earning high scores and winning Diamonds in the Dream Realm with a good team composition, so make sure you plan your team accordingly.

Play the PVP modes

PVP modes like Arena are also a good way to earn Diamonds. Each PVP season is a limited-time event, so you’ll need to play them within each season’s time frame. The more progress you make by the end of the season, the more Diamonds you’ll earn. Make sure to level up your characters and again, keep composition in mind so you have the best chance at winning against other players and raking in those Diamonds.

Make your way through the story

As you play through the campaign of AFK Journey, you’ll unlock chests with rewards. Some of these chests contain Diamonds, so playing through story levels can help you collect them. Once you’ve leveled up your characters and made your way through the more difficult levels, you can then go back to the starting levels and play on hard mode to grab even more Diamonds.

Events

There are often events being held in AFK Journey, many of which involve getting the player to complete certain tasks and offering rewards. Diamonds are usually part of the rewards, so look out for them and participate when they are active.

Keep an eye out for codes

Redemption codes can be a handy and easy way to collect diamonds without having to grind through levels, PVP, or Dream Realm battles. We all get a little tired sometimes, and on these days, redemption codes can be a gift from the heavens. These codes will often include free Gold or Diamonds, but you need to redeem them before they expire.

Daily log-in rewards

You can sometimes get Diamonds just for logging in, so even if you don’t feel like playing the game on a certain day, log in to potentially add to your stash.

The best way to spend Diamonds in AFK Journey

Summon new heroes with Invitation Letters

Diamonds can be used to summon new heroes to your party via Invitation Letters. This is essential if you want to recruit new and more powerful characters and increase your chances of winning more battles and making your way through the story.

As mentioned, playing the story will also increase your chances of earning Diamonds, so the more diamonds you put in, the more you’ll earn.

AFK Rewards

You can spend Diamonds to skip the wait time between the rewards that you can earn passively in AFK Journey, which can be a useful way to collect resources quickly. You can only spend your Diamonds on this twice a day, but it is worth using this feature.

Buying Challenge tickets in the Arena

As mentioned, the Arena can be a great place to earn Diamonds, but you can also put those Diamonds back into the Arena to earn more further down the line. You only get a certain amount of challenge tickets to use every day to play in the Arena, but you can buy more tickets with your Diamonds. This is another example of how you will see more rewards in the long term by putting in the Diamonds that you already have.

Playing in the arena not only gets you rewards, but also helps you to level up to a higher tier, which can be done faster when you spend your Diamonds. Don’t forget to build up your team before you do this; if you keep losing in the Arena you’ll have wasted the Diamonds you used to spend on additional challenge tickets.

Guild Store items

Certain rare items can sometimes appear in the Guild Store and be bought with Diamonds, especially if you are part of a Guild with a high level. Items such as the Invitation Letters and Soul Sigils—which are vital when it comes to upgrading the heroes in your party— can be purchased with your Diamonds, so if you want to build up your team and improve your chances of success, then spending your Diamonds in the Guild Store is a must.

