Zelda player creates stunning Godzilla movie with Tears of the Kingdom building mechanic

This week, one crafty gamer used Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s building mechanic to create a mesmerizing Godzilla remake.

Using all the Zonai materials available to them, a TOTK player known as sumoguri2323 on X, designed a replica of Godzilla wreaking havoc upon a small village on a coastline. Sumoguri crafted a complete scene, of what I call Godzelda, destroying enemy tanks as they attempt to push the giant, scaled monster back into the depths of the water.

The video shared on Nov. 23, shared by IGN, shows the destruction at the hands of Godzilla. Its mouth opens, shooting laser beams at the tanks on the shoreline, eviscerating them and the huts nearby, all before wandering back, majestically into the ocean. Sumoguri’s one-minute and 40-second clip features clearly thought-out camera angles. The lens is positioned at Godzilla’s feet, showcasing its presence during well-timed explosions; It even creatively manages to build suspense as the laser beam charge builds through the crystals on Godzilla’s back.

This artfully created piece of magic was made possible by the Ultrahand ability in TOTK. Ever since its release in May. 12, players have gone wild with their Zonai-based creations. Players initially started with simple devices assisting in traversing the map at quick speeds. However, as time has gone on, these inventions have become more in-depth and unrelated to the normal TOTK gameplay in the process.

Scenes like this might not be what the Ultrahand ability was ever meant to be used for, but it’s arguably a more wholesome purpose. Players have used TOTK’s various abilities to torture the cute characters and small-fish enemies roaming Hyrule. This epidemic even became somewhat of a meme on social media. Now we’ve moved away from torturing characters in TOTK, it’s safe to say we’ve progressed to a much cleaner and more respectable place. Let’s just hope players don’t take a step backward.