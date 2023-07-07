Zelda player creates perfect flying machine that doesn’t require a battery

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom grants a high level of freedom in exploration—but some players will find glitches that make them reach new heights… literally.

In a recent Reddit thread, a player shared a genius flying machine that allowed them to soar over the lands of Hyrule without requiring the use of any battery power or any other resource once built.

The advanced machine pushes the limits of the Ultrahand ability by exploiting a glitch that allowed them to create a flying machine without using batteries or Zonaite parts. It’s safe to say this machine can change your game experience significantly since exploration is such a key part of Zelda: ToTW.

Since the video received an overwhelmingly positive reaction, the player later shared a step-by-step guide explaining how he built it.

How to build an infinite flying machine in Zelda: TOTK

First, they used a glitch on a Zonai emitter, making it provide infinite energy to whatever they built with it.

They listed all the materials used to build the flying machine, even outlining how and where to get those in the game. The machine was created using a gondola for its main structure, as well as wheels, motors, propellers, all placed in a very specific way to work altogether.

Players should be able to replicate this build to get a perpetual flying machine, or even use that glitch to enjoy unlimited energy with other tools. It’s still unclear if Nintedo is going to patch out the glitch in the future, so build this while you can.

Meanwhile, Patch 1.2.0 brought some quality-of-life changes and bug fixes to make the game experience smoother on July 5.

