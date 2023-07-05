TOTK players have found a new victim instead of torturing Koroks

Ever since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), one of the most common videos players have seen online is the bullying and torturing of Koroks through the game’s mechanics. While that hasn’t stopped, some fans are starting to find another victim to test their abilities on, someone they agree is more worthy of the pain.

A Reddit thread on the Zelda section of the site provided a video of the next test subject on their hit list: the boss Bokoblins. After picking up a cage and forcing the enemy into it so their legs and arms just stick out, they move them onto a local campfire to watch them burn.

Even with a similar method to what players have done to Koroks, the consensus online is that the enemy is more deserving, but the player still might be breaking some sort of Hyrulian Geneva convention, as commenters said. The majority of players in the thread didn’t care for the boss as much as the friendly Koroks, mentioning the player missed a good opportunity to take a selfie with the caged enemy.

Related: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are torturing Koroks with cruel designs

Others directly compared the two test dummies, mentioning that doing these tortuous things to Bokoblins is much better than doing it to Koroks, saying they are ‘too cute.’

But some just want to watch the world burn, or in this case, all creatures of Hyrule. One of the least popular comments shared the sentiment of the players who launched Koroks all over the place on launch, using the popular GIF of a child saying ‘Why not both?’ from an Old El Paso commercial.

For the sake of the lives of the Koroks, start implementing these tests on your enemies more than your little green friends.

About the author