Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are torturing Koroks with cruel designs

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom iterates on the gameplay mechanics Breath of the Wild introduced and allows you to be as creative as possible, creating machines to help you get through the game. However, some sick and twisted players have decided to use TotK’s fusing abilities to torture the poor, helpless Koroks instead.

It’s a little mean, using a Korok as a test crash dummy or just straight-up crucifying them, but that is exactly what a lot of Zelda players are doing. It seems like people started using them as a way to test some prototypes out, but it has evolved into torturing these nice fellows for no other reason than to make people laugh. From making machines to rocket them up into the sky, forming a trebuchet to launch them over long distances, or even sticking them onto wheels of a vehicle and rolling around, these fictional creatures are getting truly messed around with.

This idea of messing with Koroks has skyrocketed in popularity, with plenty of different horrible situations that players are gleefully posting online. One of the more popular ones was creating a self-described ‘Korok Rotisserie machine’.

Ladies and gentlemen,



I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom pic.twitter.com/LCtsRdfGov — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 11, 2023

Other Koroks state their wishes, like this one mentioning wanting to get to his friend. This player gave them their wish, attaching them to a rocket and sending them flying. Or, in a much more humane way, placing them on a glider and letting the Korok sail their way through the clouds.

As more and more players started to form their own Korok space programs in Tears of the Kingdom, memes started to form online around their poor treatment. Some of the most popular jokes just revolved around possibly putting some of the more severe Korok torture video creators on a watch list.

The sheer brutality level of Korok torture I've seen enacted over the launch weekend alone feels like it's enough to give merit to virtual hate crime laws https://t.co/hhTx6VpSfH — Screwy / Lumin (@ScrewyClassic) May 15, 2023

On the other hand, considering getting that Korok to his friend is possible, players online found humor looking at what they were doing from the Korok friend’s perspective.

the korok who is waiting for his friend on top of a cliff watching me attach 12 rockets and a flamethrower to said friend's backpack pic.twitter.com/3nSESFWVvU — 💛🤍 Mat 💜🖤 (@MatttGFX) May 15, 2023

Alas, in the end, entire complications can be made just from players mistreating Koroks, as this person on Twitter did.

Nintendo had to have known giving players this much freedom could lead to some strange scenarios, but we doubt it guessed you lot would be as bloodthirsty as you’ve proven yourselves to be.

