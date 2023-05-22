When cooked with other ingredients, Tabantha Wheat can make a variety of baked goods in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But before you can call yourself Hyrule’s finest baker, you’ll need to first find Tabantha Wheat—and it isn’t an easy task if you don’t know where to look.

Like other recipe ingredients in TOTK, Tabantha Wheat seems difficult to come by. We were hours into our playthrough before we found this ingredient. Luckily for players, there’s an easy way to farm Tabantha Wheat for all your baking needs. And the best part? It’s free.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where you can find Tabantha Wheat in TOTK.

Tabantha Wheat exact location in TOTK

As its name suggests, Tabantha Wheat can be found in western Hyrule in the Tabantha Frontier, which we’ve marked on the map below. You can also buy it from the general store in Gerudo Town, but if you’re looking to save those hard-earned Rupees, there’s a better way of getting your hands on this ingredient—and it’s completely free.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you’ll need to head to the Tabantha Frontier. Tabantha Wheat can be found in the grass around the roads and fields in this area; pick any spot in the Tabantha Frontier, find some grass, and grab a sword. We picked a spot along the road at coordinates -3292, 1039, 0172. It might take a few swings, but you should be able to find the wheat by cutting the grass, as shown in the video below.

You’ll also find quite a few Hot-Footed Frogs, which will come in handy when you’re making speed elixirs.

Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gotten your hands on Tabantha Wheat, head on over to a cooking pot. You can combine the wheat with butter, sugar, and apples to make apple pie. And while it only restores three hearts and offers no added benefits, you can’t go wrong with this classic pastry.

