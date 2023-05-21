Whether you’re trying to cook stamina-increasing recipes or feed Hyrule’s Horse God, Endura Carrots can come in handy in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But if you don’t know where to look, these root veggies can be tough to find.

Endura Carrots are seemingly one of Hyrule’s more rare vegetables. We didn’t find them until hours into our playthrough, and even then, we had to get directions from an NPC. Luckily for Zelda fans, there’s one spot in Hyrule where you can harvest the carrots in abundance.

Here’s where you can find Endura Carrots in TOTK.

Endura Carrots exact location in TOTK

If you’ve already met the Horse God in the Akkala region, she’ll tell you Endura Carrots can be found on Satori Mountain southwest of her location. These directions seem simple enough, right? They would be, if the Horse God hadn’t situated her bud in the northeastern-most part of Hyrule.

Players who have not yet unlocked the entirety of the Hyrule map will likely struggle to find Satori Mountain for this reason. This mountain is in the western part of Hyrule, directly west of the Hyrule Field, as shown on the map below. To get there, fast travel to a nearby shrine and get ready to make the trek.

Satori Mountain is teeming with fruits and wildlife; as you make your ascent, you’ll come across tons of apple trees with golden apples, different varieties of birds, and even water buffalo. To get Endura Carrots, though, you’ll need to climb all the way to the top of the mountain where the cherry blossom tree is. It is located at coordinates -2295, -0349, 0348—but as a giant pink tree at the highest peak of the mountain, it’s tough to miss.

Behind the tree will be a few carrots you can pluck from the earth. We were able to find four carrots here, as well as a few more on the south side of the mountain at coordinates -2306, -0526, 0311. Be careful, though: there are a couple of moblins guarding the goods. Once you’ve collected carrots from both sides of the mountain, you should have enough to satisfy the Horse God and have a few left over for dinner.

Before you leave Satori Mountain, make sure to summon Satori by offering fruit in the shrine under the tree. This will trigger a brief cut scene, and the mystical beast will create beams of light that will lead you to caves hiding treasure.

