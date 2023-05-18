Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Golden Apples: Best locations and how to use them

Around Hyrule and the territories beyond in Tears of the Kingdom, you will come across countless edible items. The Golden Apple is one of the rarer fruits you will likely stumble across.

Like all edible items, Link can simply eat Golden Apples raw to gain back some health. Compared to other raw foods, the Golden Apple does give back slightly more health, though this is not the item’s only use. If you are looking for Golden Apples in Tears of the Kingdom or are unsure of how to use this item, here is what you need to know.

How to use Golden Apples in Tears of the Kingdom

You can eat Golden Apples like any other food to gain back health, though perhaps more effectively you can also use it as an ingredient in your dishes. Using a Golden Apple in a dish can cause the Critical Cook buff, which increases the quality and length of the buffs that your food provides.

Meals will also always give back more health if cooked with a Golden Apple than they would have without the ingredient. Other effects, such as cold resistance or stamina increases, are also heightened.

Golden Apple Locations

Golden Apples can be found anywhere, including off any normal apple tree, though some areas contain a denser population of apple trees which increases your chances of finding the elusive Golden Apple. One of the best places to go to find Golden Apples is the forest outside of the Sonapan Shrine. The exact coordinates are (-1934, -0370, 0225).

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Just to the west of Central Hyrule and Lookout Landing, this is an easy place to venture even after you completed the tutorial zone on Great Sky Island. Outside of this Shrine, you can find a dense forest with apple trees all around, along with various other fruits.

Be on the lookout, as several hostile tree enemies, called Evermeans, are also lurking in these woods.

To dispatch these Zelda enemies, I would highly recommend any fire-based weapon or axe. In a few Fire Fruit throws, I was able to take out any hostile trees.

