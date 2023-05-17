Is Tears of the Kingdom the last Zelda game?

The Legend of Zelda franchise is one of the oldest active game series. Tears of the Kingdom is the 2023 addition to the Zelda legacy, and with more than 20 installments in the franchise, fans are wondering whether it could be the final release.

While Nintendo aims to make each game more fun than the other, it’s mainly the story that captivates the fans. Each Zelda title does an impeccable job of delivering engaging lore and stories.

Will Tears of the Kingdom be the last Zelda game?

At the time of writing, Nintendo hasn’t confirmed or denied whether Tears of the Kingdom would be the last Zelda game. From an outsider’s standpoint, we can say there doesn’t seem to be an apparent reason for the game to be the final installment in the franchise.

The main reason why Zelda fans have been suspicious of the series’ feature is its timeline is wrapping up in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom is set after Breath of the Wild, which took place so far into the future that Zelda fans believed that it could have taken place after the three timelines in the game merged. Nintendo didn’t comment on BotW stance in the timeline, so they still have enough wiggle room to develop the series and the story further, if they choose to do so.

For now, fans can continue to appreciate the goodness of Tears of the Kingdom. Getting through the Lost Woods and finding King Dorephan are adventures of their own, which are of course followed by even more too.

So, get out into Hyrule and don’t worry about when the journey may end!

