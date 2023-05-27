All Satori Cherry Blossom Tree locations in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Cherry Blossom Trees are important locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as they help you to summon Satori and locate all cave entrances and exits in the surrounding area. And all for the price of a piece of fruit! But even though these trees glow bright pink, they’re not so easy to find.
Using the map and coordinates below, you can find all eight Cherry Blossom Trees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you find one, look for a little bowl embedded in the base of the trunk, and drop a piece of fruit into it. Any type of fruit will do. This will summon a Satori, which will kindly create bright vertical beams of light above every cave entrance within a very large radius.
Where to find every Cherry Blossom Tree in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Every Cherry Blossom Tree is marked on the map below, and below that, there’s a table with every Cherry Blossom Tree’s coordinates. And if you need any more help on top of that, I’ve also listed each Cherry Blossom Tree with a brief description of its location.
|#
|Cherry Blossom Tree Location
|Coordinates
|1
|Eldin Mountains
|1244, 2956, 0418
|2
|Tabantha Frontier
|-4049, 1693, 0198
|3
|Hyrule Field
|0316, 0538, 0022
|4
|Lanayru Great Spring
|2529, -0009, 0143
|5
|Hyrule Ridge
|-2296, -0340, 0350
|6
|Gerudo Canyon
|-2310, -2156, 0250
|7
|East Necluda
|3356, -2483, 0280
|8
|Faron Grasslands
|0805, -3502, 0057
Eldin Mountains Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: 1244, 2956, 0418
This Cherry Blossom Tree is on the western slopes of Death Mountain, close to the road towards the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.
Tabantha Frontier Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: -4049, 1693, 0198
Find this tree a short distance west of Rito Village. It’s easy to glide to from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.
Hyrule Field Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: 0316, 0538, 0022
This is the easiest Satori tree to get to. I know it’s the first one I found. It’s a short stroll east of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins, close to the Yamiyo Shrine.
Lanayru Great Spring Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: 2529, -0009, 0143
This one is on the western edge of the Lanayru Wetlands, near the Tukarok Shrine.
Hyrule Ridge Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: -2296, -0340, 0350
You’ll find this Cherry Blossom Tree on the peak of the appropriately named Satori mountain.
Gerudo Canyon Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: -2310, -2156, 0250
This Cherry Blossom Tree is very close to the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.
East Necluda Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: 3356, -2483, 0280
You’ll have to climb Ebon Mountain to get to the tree. Find it southwest of Hateno Village.
Faron Grasslands Cherry Blossom Tree Location
Coordinates: 0805, -3502, 0057
The final Cherry Blossom Tree is in a remote location in the far south of the map. It’s close to the end of the road that leads east from Haran Lake to Ibara Butte.