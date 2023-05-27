All Satori Cherry Blossom Tree locations in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Cherry Blossom Trees are important locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as they help you to summon Satori and locate all cave entrances and exits in the surrounding area. And all for the price of a piece of fruit! But even though these trees glow bright pink, they’re not so easy to find.

This is where to drop the fruit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using the map and coordinates below, you can find all eight Cherry Blossom Trees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you find one, look for a little bowl embedded in the base of the trunk, and drop a piece of fruit into it. Any type of fruit will do. This will summon a Satori, which will kindly create bright vertical beams of light above every cave entrance within a very large radius.

Where to find every Cherry Blossom Tree in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Every Cherry Blossom Tree is marked on the map below, and below that, there’s a table with every Cherry Blossom Tree’s coordinates. And if you need any more help on top of that, I’ve also listed each Cherry Blossom Tree with a brief description of its location.

You’ll have to explore far and wide to find all of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: Every village and town location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

# Cherry Blossom Tree Location Coordinates 1 Eldin Mountains 1244, 2956, 0418 2 Tabantha Frontier -4049, 1693, 0198 3 Hyrule Field 0316, 0538, 0022 4 Lanayru Great Spring 2529, -0009, 0143 5 Hyrule Ridge -2296, -0340, 0350 6 Gerudo Canyon -2310, -2156, 0250 7 East Necluda 3356, -2483, 0280 8 Faron Grasslands 0805, -3502, 0057

All those columns of light are caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eldin Mountains Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: 1244, 2956, 0418

This Cherry Blossom Tree is on the western slopes of Death Mountain, close to the road towards the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

Tabantha Frontier Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: -4049, 1693, 0198

Find this tree a short distance west of Rito Village. It’s easy to glide to from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

Hyrule Field Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: 0316, 0538, 0022

This is the easiest Satori tree to get to. I know it’s the first one I found. It’s a short stroll east of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins, close to the Yamiyo Shrine.

Lanayru Great Spring Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: 2529, -0009, 0143

This one is on the western edge of the Lanayru Wetlands, near the Tukarok Shrine.

Hyrule Ridge Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: -2296, -0340, 0350

You’ll find this Cherry Blossom Tree on the peak of the appropriately named Satori mountain.

Gerudo Canyon Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: -2310, -2156, 0250

This Cherry Blossom Tree is very close to the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

East Necluda Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: 3356, -2483, 0280

You’ll have to climb Ebon Mountain to get to the tree. Find it southwest of Hateno Village.

Faron Grasslands Cherry Blossom Tree Location

Coordinates: 0805, -3502, 0057

The final Cherry Blossom Tree is in a remote location in the far south of the map. It’s close to the end of the road that leads east from Haran Lake to Ibara Butte.

About the author