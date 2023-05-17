Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in Zelda history

It seems like everybody is in Hyrule right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in the history of the Zelda franchise, Nintendo announced today.

Tears of the Kingdom has sold a staggering 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days alone, putting on a torrid pace that may surpass the sales of the previous game, Breath of the Wild, in due time. BOTW had sold nearly 30 million copies as of March 2023.

The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda series.



As a comparison, BOTW sold just 1.5 million copies in its first week as a Nintendo Switch launch title. Now, with over 120 million Switch consoles sold in total since it launched in 2017, the install base has created some impressive numbers for the sequel.

According to NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella, the TOTK OLED Switch model “had a huge impact” on sales as well, likely boosting the hardware numbers even further thanks to the special edition console.

TOTK has definitely taken the gaming community by storm. It’s being streamed by top content creators everywhere, boasting Twitch viewership of over 100,000 viewers at any given time of day, and gamers everywhere are talking about it when they’re not playing it, which isn’t very often.

It seems as though the long wait and build-up of hype and anticipation for the BOTW sequel was deserved, with many reviewers posting near-perfect scores. For example, the game currently has a 96 rating on Metacritic.

Zelda: TOTK is exclusively available on Nintendo Switch right now.

