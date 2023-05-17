Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom glitch lets players duplicate items endlessly

The best part is you can do it almost from the get-go.

There are plenty of items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom one would consider rare, but thanks to a glitch players have discovered this week, no item is truly rare anymore.

Zelda’s new item duplication glitch, uncovered on May 16 by YouTuber Austin John Plays, lets you double any material that can be attached to an arrow. From diamonds to hearty truffles, using this glitch you can greatly bolster all aspects of Link whether it be his collection of useful foods or other items that power aspects of the game.

Given you can’t attach Rupees to arrows, you can’t simply duplicate your money, but thanks to the power of selling rare items you can quickly get all you need.

This glitch truly opens up the possibility for players to quickly get to a level of strength that would previously take hours of grinding, and the best part is you can do it very early. All you need is an arrow, two bows, and the Fuse ability and you’re set to start duplicating.

Of course, this Zelda glitch certainly wasn’t intended and as such you can expect it will be patched out in a future update. What that means is if you plan on stockpiling rare items then you’ll want to get a move on with doing that now.

This isn’t the first glitch players have found in Tears of the Kingdom and it likely won’t be the last. Expect more techniques like this to surface online in the coming weeks.

