Gloom-borne Illness is a short and simple side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that serves an important purpose. It will teach you how to cure Gloom, a status condition that lowers the players’ maximum amount of health. You’ll encounter it time and time again while venturing through Hyrule.

Speak to Lasli in Kakariko Village to start the side quest. You can find her in front of her grandmother’s house on the east side. The coordinates for her exact location on the map are 1908, -0999, 0127.

How to complete Gloom-borne Illness in Tears of the Kingdom

Lasli will tell you her grandmother has fallen ill after getting a little too close to Gloom. The cure, she believes, is a bowl of porridge that contains special ingredients with healing properties. These ingredients are Hylian Rice, Fresh Milk, and Wild Greens. She’ll ask you to find them.

Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk can both be purchased from the General Store in Hateno Village. The coordinates are 3357, -2165, 0120.

Purchase the items from the store in Hateno Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wild Greens, on the other hand, are a little thicker to come across. That’s because what Lasli is really referring to are Sundelions, which grow in sun-drenched areas at high altitudes. The best place to find them, in my experience, has been on the various smaller-sized Sky Islands.

You’ll find a few on Courage Island, which is southwest of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. If you’d prefer sticking to the ground, they also spawn in lesser amounts on Hyrule Field and Eldin Canyon. Don’t stress, though. You only need one to complete the quest.

Once you’ve obtained all of the ingredients, cook them in a cooking pot to turn them into Sunny Veggie Porridge.

Sunny Veggie Porridge is the key to completing the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Lasli while holding the dish in your hands to complete the side quest. She’ll give you a bowl of Energizing Veggie Porridge for your efforts, and everything at her Enchanted shop will now be cheaper.

