Players can explore the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with ease by using Hylian Rice to cook with, while also using it for a variety of other cooking recipes.

Gathering resources within Nintendo Switch Zelda games is a necessity, whether through farming or purchasing at a village store. Previously seen in Breath of the Wild, Hylian Rice returns within TotK as more than an ingredient that restores health. Used as an ingredient within Porridge, Hylian Rice prevents Gloom in the Depths from harming your overall health when combined with Fresh Milk and Sundelions.

With this important protection it can offer you, you’re going to want to know where you can find Hylian Rice in TotK.

How to find Hylian Rice in Tears of the Kingdom

Players can purchase Hylian Rice within TotK at the General Store in two villages: Hateno, at the exact coordinates (3357, -2165, 0120) and Lookout Landing at the coordinates (-0209, 0081, 0019). New players starting off at Lookout Landing won’t have the option of purchasing the Hylian Rice right away, as only Apples and Arrows are offered by Mubs, who runs the shop. The price of Hylian Rice at both the Hateno and Lookout Landing shops is the same, 12 rupees each.

Hateno village – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players may also find that the Lookout Landing and Hateno village stores are out of Hylian Rice, as it seems the ingredient is either hard for merchants to obtain or the demand is higher than the supply. Resting until the next day may put the Hylian Rice back in stock.

Related: How do you cook food in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Where to farm Hylian Rice in Tears of the Kingdom

Players can also farm for Hylian Rice within TotK. Similar to BOTW, Hylian Rice grows in the wild. Acquiring the rice is accomplished through cutting grass, typically with an older but sharp weapon that a player doesn’t mind adding wear and tear too.

Hylian Rice grows near ponds and in the wetlands. All around the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower at coordinates (2419, -2755, 0222) is a pond with grass growing around it. Slice the grass and players can start farming Hylian Rice without having to spend their hard-earned money. I had the best luck actually walking into the shallow water, where you can see plenty of grass peeking out of the water, and farming rice there. Another spot that is close to the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is Koto Pond, providing plenty of grass and farming spots for Hylian Rice in TotK.

About the author