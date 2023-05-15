The Legend of Zelda swapped the Sheikah Towers from Breath of the Wild for Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, and they’ve made getting around Hyrule a breeze. As players go about unlocking all of the towers, however, they might run into a bit of a prickly situation with the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower.

While most towers are easy to activate, the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower’s door is blocked by a briar patch that will damage you if you get too close. These briar patches can be easily set ablaze and will disintegrate in ashes, but there’s a bit of a catch: it never stops raining in the Wetlands. Guess that’s how they got their name, huh?

With the constant onslaught of rain, any fires you create will be immediately extinguished before they can destroy the briar patch. Luckily for you, Hudson Construction has a solution—but it will require a little bit of labor and a whole lot of creativity.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower door puzzle solution

The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is located in East Necluda at coordinates 2421, -2786, 0219. We’ve marked it on the map below.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to the tower, you’ll notice two rings of briar. Don’t even think about trying to jump over them, either; the briar will deal damage with its sharp thorns. And while you won’t be able to light the briar along the path on fire, there’s a hidden spot that’s out of the rain where you can.

Hudson Construction, a construction company in Hyrule that’s apparently been busy since Calamity Ganon fell, has set up shop all around the tower.

As part of the construction, there are a couple of scaffolds around the briar rings that offer protection from the rain. To the left of the tower’s entrance is an easy spot to approach with a pot, as shown in the image below. Set the briar on fire with one of two options: throwing flammable objects at it, like Fire Fruit or Red Chu Chu Jelly, or if you’re like us and have an extra Fire Emitter in your bag, you can attach it to your shield and use it by holding “R” to spit flames. Just make sure your Energy Cell is fully charged if you haven’t upgraded it yet.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After burning the first bit of briar, you can then get closer to the tower. But don’t get excited yet. There’s still more briar blocking the door to the tower, and there’s no scaffolding over those thorns.

If you look around, you’ll notice a couple of deposits of construction materials leftover from Hudson Construction. Using Ultrahand, you can build a cover that you can then place over the briar patch that’s blocking the door. How you want to build it is entirely up to you—it doesn’t need to be fancy. What worked for us was putting four two-by-fours together and attaching them to one flat plank, so it will be elevated on one side.

If you put this above the briar, it will block the rain and allow you to burn anything underneath it, as shown in the video below. Thanks, Hudson!

Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve burned away those pesky thorns, you can now enter the tower. Activating it will launch you into the sky, letting you surveil the surrounding area, update your map, and create a fast travel point for quick navigation.

When you return a second time, all the briar will be gone—even those patches you didn’t scorch. The rain will still be there, though, so if you’re planning a second trip to the Rabella Wetlands, make sure to bring an umbrella.

