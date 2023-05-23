How to get Fresh Milk in Tears of the Kingdom

Cooking is an integral part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, not only restoring any of Link’s lost hearts but also providing unique status effects. Milk can be a key ingredient in various recipes, though unlike other ingredients, it can only be purchased.

In Tears of the Kingdom, you can use any cooking pot around you to create either meals or elixirs. Both of these resources an provide you with temporary buffs or stat increases that you can help you out immensely in specific situations. Many times, I discovered tons of new recipes simply by throwing whatever I had into a pot to cook.

Milk can be used in recipes ranging from Mushroom Soup to Tomato Stew, each coming with its own benefits. Given that milk can be a deceptively elusive ingredient to find, these recipes may be difficult to create. If you are looking for milk in Tears of the Kingdom, this is where you need to go.

Where to get milk in Tears of the Kingdom

Milk is not an ingredient that spawns in the open world in Tears of the Kingdom, meaning that it can only be bought. Thankfully, there are several known milk sellers around Hyrule and beyond.

The best place to get milk is in Hateno Village. This densely populated village is located to the southeast of Central Hyrule and home to various quests, merchants, and other characters. At the coordinates (3610, -2167, 0177), you will find an NPC damed Dantz around the Hateno Pasture who will give you milk in exchange for acorns.

Related: How to cure Gloom in Tears of the Kingdom

Also in Hateno village are nearby shops that will sell you milk for 12 rupees each. The traveling merchant that follows the road out of Kakariko Village also sells milk for an even lower price. Given that milk can help fight gloom, it is a very useful tool to have in your inventory, especially as you enter areas such as The Depths.

About the author