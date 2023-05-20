How to complete the Courage Island Dive Ceremony in 20 seconds in Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Dive Ceremony is a special challenge on Courage Island, which is a sky island floating over Ludfo’s Bog in the Lindor’s Brow region. You can get to Courage Island by gliding from the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Talk to the Steward Construct to start the Dive Ceremony.

Your first attempt will be a practice run with no time limit. For the next run, you’ll have to complete the Dive Ceremony course in under 35 seconds. If you manage that, you’ll get the Glide Shirt, which grants a bonus to Skydive Mobility. The Steward Construct will then challenge you to complete the course in under 20 seconds. This means you have to do it nearly twice as fast as before, which is difficult, but it can be done.

How to beat the Courage Island Dive Ceremony in under 20 seconds in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before I begin this part of the guide, a word of warning. Your reward for completing the Dive Ceremony will be a Large Zonai Charge, but you’ll have to pay the Steward Construct one regular Zonai Charge each time you attempt the Dive Ceremony. A Large Zonai Charge is equivalent to 10 regular Zonai Charges, so if it takes you more than 10 attempts to beat the 20-second record, then you’ve actually made a loss. I’m not sure how many attempts it took me, but I think it was between 5 and 10, so I didn’t gain an awful lot from doing it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

But if you want to beat that 20-second record out of a sense of gaming pride regardless of the reward, then here’s how. The short version of this guide is basically, copy me in this video:

Video by Dot Esports

Related: How to use the Energy Cell in Tears of the Kingdom

It all goes by pretty fast though, so here’s a breakdown of what I did. As soon as the countdown finishes, hold B to dash forward, then tap A to jump. Immediately hold R to dive, and steer up and to the right, so that as you pass through the first ring, you’re already moving towards the second one. Let go of R (but don’t glide) until you’re directly above the second ring, then hold R to dive through it. Keep holding R until you’re through the third ring, then let go for just a second while pushing up on the left stick. Then hold R to dive through the fourth ring. After the fourth ring, let go of R and tap X to glide while holding up to move toward the fifth ring. Two seconds should be enough time to glide above it, then hold R again to dive through. Don’t let go of R between the fifth and sixth rings; just push up on the left stick to steer yourself toward the sixth ring at diving speed.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

About the author