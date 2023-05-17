In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, armor sets are not only for style, but often carry unique abilities that can benefit Link. The Glide armor set increases Link’s maneuverability while diving, which is especially useful whenever jumping from any sky island or the Skyview Towers.

Armor sets can provide you with a range of useful abilities, such as increased climbing ability and additional health, but few are as useful as the Glide set. Once upgraded, the Glide armor can negate fall damage entirely. With this power, you can explore the regions of Tears of the Kingdom with a newfound freedom.

Instead of purchasing the Glide armor set with rupees, like you can with various other pieces of armor in Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to earn this set. Here is what you need to do to unlock the Glide set in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to get the Glide Shirt armor in Tears of the Kingdom

The Glide armor set is divided up into three separate pieces: chest, legs, and head armor. Each of these pieces requires a different task of the player.

You can find the the Glide Shirt after venturing to the Courage Island at coordinates (-2231, 0919, 1644) in the sky zone. The best way to get here is to launch yourself up the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, which is also where you find the useful Hetsu NPC.

Image via Dot Esports

Once on top of this island, you can activate a new challenge. In this challenge you will have to dive through a series of rings in under 45 seconds. Don’t fret too much about this time limit, as I was able to clear it on my first try. Once you complete this, you will be rewarded with the Glide Shirt.

Where to get the Glide Tights armor in Tears of the Kingdom

The Glide Tights can be found on Bravery Island at coordinates (0230, 2071, 1984). Once again, the best way to get to this small sky island is by first going to a Skyview Tower. This time, go to Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and you should spot a circular-shaped sky island similar to your previous trip to Courage Island. You might need to make a stop at another sky island along the way to regain stamina in order to make it all the way to the giant corkscrew-like islands that make up this trial.

Image via Dot Esports

Once here, find the Steward Construct and hand over a Zonai Charge to start you second diving challenge. After this is completed in your allotted amount of time, Link will earn the second piece of the Glide set.

Where to get the Glide Mask armor in Tears of the Kingdom

The final piece of this set can be earned on Valor Island at coordinates (4440, -0872, 2618). To get there, venture to the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and launch upward. Then, simply paraglide to the challenge location, which will once again be that distinctive corkscrew island in the sky.

Image via Dot Esports

Once again, find the Steward Construct on this island and hand over another Zonai Charge to get a shot at this diving attempt. After you finish the dive, you will gain the Glide Mask and finally have all three piceces.

