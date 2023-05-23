In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Sundelions are an important material because recipes made with Sundelions restore health depleted by gloom. This makes them a highly valuable resource if you want to explore the Depths. Unfortunately, though, they’re more common in some locations than others.

How to farm Sundelions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can’t literally farm Sundelions—as in, you can’t plant them and harvest them—you can gather a lot of them by visiting and re-visiting areas where a lot of them grow.

The amount of time it takes for plants to respawn in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom varies, as the game seems to have a very similar respawning system to that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In Breath of the Wild, every 60 seconds of active game time after being picked, there was a one percent chance of a plant respawning. Tears of the Kingdom seems to have the same system or one very much like it, so your best bet is to pick Sundelions, then go away and do something else in the game for about an hour. When you come back, at least some of the Sundelions you picked should have respawned, and you can pick more ingredients for your anti-gloom recipes.

Sundelion locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sundelions aren’t so uncommon that it makes sense to mark them all on a map or list every single location they can be found. In fact, the first material I found when I dived from the Great Sky Island to the surface for the first time was a Sundelion. I landed a short distance northwest of the Great Sky Island and found the Sundelion under a rock on the north shore of the small nameless pond to the west of the Bottomless Pond.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having said that, Sundelions certainly aren’t common in Hyrule Field, or even anywhere else on the Surface. If you really want to go harvesting Sundelions, you need to reach for the Sky. While I didn’t find any Sundelions on the Great Sky Island, I have found them on most of the smaller Sky Islands I’ve visited.

For example, there are at least two on Courage Island, which is southwest of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Sundelions only grow in sunny places, though. So you won’t find any Sundelions on sky islands in the colder regions of the map. Don’t bother looking for Sundelions on the sky islands over Hebra in the northwest, but you will find an abundance of them on the sky islands over Hebra.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only monsters that drop Sundelions, and they only do it sometimes, are Yiga Clan members, and you can find a lot of them in the Gerudo Highlands in the southwest. But you won’t find as many Sundelions slaughtering Yiga Clan members as you will flower picking in the sky islands of the sunnier parts of the map, so I recommend the more peaceful farming method.

