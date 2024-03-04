Category:
WWE

All WWE 2K24 Superstars with Super Finishers

Finish them.

Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 06:24 am
Randy Orton RKOing Solo Sikoa on top of an ambulance.
You could just RKO Posty again and again, if you wanted to. Image via WWE 2K

If you’re trying to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, you might need something special to put away your opponent for good. That’s why WWE 2K24 has introduced Super Finishers, although only certain wrestlers have them.

We’ve all been there: You’re in an intense match with a title on the line, you hit your finisher, and they kick out at two. What do you do now? How do you put your opponent down for good? That’s where Super Finishers come in.

Here’s everything you need to know about these powerful moves in WWE 2K24.

What is a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24?

A Super Finisher is exactly what it sounds like—a more powerful and impactful version of a wrestler’s finishing move.

For example, John Cena’s Super Finisher can see him deliver back-to-back Attitude Adjustments, or perform an avalanche version from the top rope. It’s the same move, just dialed up even more, designed to be the full stop on any match.

All WWE 2K24 Superstars with Super Finishers, and their moves

Not every member of the WWE 2K24 roster has a Super Finisher. Don’t worry though, I’ve gone through and checked each Superstar’s moveset to check if they have one.

Superstar nameSuper Finisher move(s)
AJ StylesSpiral Tap
Andre The GiantTombstone
Batista Avalanche Powerbomb Two
BayleyAvalanche Bayley to Belly
Becky LynchAvalanche Manhandle Slam
Beth PhoenixPin-Up Strong
Bianca Belair450 Splash
Braun StrowmanAvalanche Powerslam Two
British BulldogAvalanche Powerslam Two
ButchBetter End
Charlotte FlairMiddle Rope Natural Selection
ChynaAvalanche Pedigree
Cody RhodesCross Rhodes Trinity
Damien Priest Super Chokeslam Two
DijakSuper Chokeslam Two
GuntherAvalanche Powerbomb One, Elevated Boston Crab
Hulk Hogan Middle Rope Leg Drop Two
Ilja DragunovSuper H-Bomb One
Jerry “The King” LawlerApron Piledriver
Jim “The Anvil” NeidhartAvalanche Powerslam Two
John CenaDouble Attitude Adjustment, Avalanche Attitude Adjustment
Juluis Creed450 Splash
KaneSuper Chokeslam
Kevin OwensPackage Piledriver, Apron Powerbomb
LitaAvalanche Twist of Fate
MichinPackage Piledriver
Muhammed AliGrand Uppercut
NatalyaPin-Up Strong
R-Truth450 Splash
Randy OrtonAvalanche RKO, Punt Kick One
Rey MysterioDragonrana
Rhea RipleyAvalanche Riptide
Ricochet630 Senton
Roman ReignsSuperman Punch / Spear Combo
Roxanne PerezMiddle Rope Code Red
Sami ZaynTop Rope Brainbuster
Santos EscobarAvalanche Phantom Driver
Seth “Freakin” RollinsSpringboard Stomp, Super Stomp
SheamusIrish Curse / Brogue Kick Combo
Shinsuke NakamuraKinshasa ’72
Solo SikoaSamoan Spike Three
Triple HAvalanche Pedigree
UndertakerLeaping Tombstone Piledriver, Hell’s Gate
VaderDiving Moonsault Six
X-PacAvalanche X-Factor
Zelina VegaMiddle Rope Code Red
For more, check out all the DLC characters included in WWE 2K24‘s Season Pass.
