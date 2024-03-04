If you’re trying to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, you might need something special to put away your opponent for good. That’s why WWE 2K24 has introduced Super Finishers, although only certain wrestlers have them.

We’ve all been there: You’re in an intense match with a title on the line, you hit your finisher, and they kick out at two. What do you do now? How do you put your opponent down for good? That’s where Super Finishers come in.

Here’s everything you need to know about these powerful moves in WWE 2K24.

What is a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24?

A Super Finisher is exactly what it sounds like—a more powerful and impactful version of a wrestler’s finishing move.

For example, John Cena’s Super Finisher can see him deliver back-to-back Attitude Adjustments, or perform an avalanche version from the top rope. It’s the same move, just dialed up even more, designed to be the full stop on any match.

All WWE 2K24 Superstars with Super Finishers, and their moves

Not every member of the WWE 2K24 roster has a Super Finisher. Don’t worry though, I’ve gone through and checked each Superstar’s moveset to check if they have one.