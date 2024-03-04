If you’re trying to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, you might need something special to put away your opponent for good. That’s why WWE 2K24 has introduced Super Finishers, although only certain wrestlers have them.
We’ve all been there: You’re in an intense match with a title on the line, you hit your finisher, and they kick out at two. What do you do now? How do you put your opponent down for good? That’s where Super Finishers come in.
Here’s everything you need to know about these powerful moves in WWE 2K24.
What is a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24?
A Super Finisher is exactly what it sounds like—a more powerful and impactful version of a wrestler’s finishing move.
For example, John Cena’s Super Finisher can see him deliver back-to-back Attitude Adjustments, or perform an avalanche version from the top rope. It’s the same move, just dialed up even more, designed to be the full stop on any match.
All WWE 2K24 Superstars with Super Finishers, and their moves
Not every member of the WWE 2K24 roster has a Super Finisher. Don’t worry though, I’ve gone through and checked each Superstar’s moveset to check if they have one.
|Superstar name
|Super Finisher move(s)
|AJ Styles
|Spiral Tap
|Andre The Giant
|Tombstone
|Batista
|Avalanche Powerbomb Two
|Bayley
|Avalanche Bayley to Belly
|Becky Lynch
|Avalanche Manhandle Slam
|Beth Phoenix
|Pin-Up Strong
|Bianca Belair
|450 Splash
|Braun Strowman
|Avalanche Powerslam Two
|British Bulldog
|Avalanche Powerslam Two
|
|Butch
|Better End
|Charlotte Flair
|Middle Rope Natural Selection
|Chyna
|Avalanche Pedigree
|Cody Rhodes
|Cross Rhodes Trinity
|Damien Priest
|Super Chokeslam Two
|Dijak
|Super Chokeslam Two
|Gunther
|Avalanche Powerbomb One, Elevated Boston Crab
|Hulk Hogan
|Middle Rope Leg Drop Two
|Ilja Dragunov
|Super H-Bomb One
|Jerry “The King” Lawler
|Apron Piledriver
|
|Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
|Avalanche Powerslam Two
|John Cena
|Double Attitude Adjustment, Avalanche Attitude Adjustment
|Juluis Creed
|450 Splash
|Kane
|Super Chokeslam
|Kevin Owens
|Package Piledriver, Apron Powerbomb
|Lita
|Avalanche Twist of Fate
|Michin
|Package Piledriver
|Muhammed Ali
|Grand Uppercut
|Natalya
|Pin-Up Strong
|R-Truth
|450 Splash
|
|Randy Orton
|Avalanche RKO, Punt Kick One
|Rey Mysterio
|Dragonrana
|Rhea Ripley
|Avalanche Riptide
|Ricochet
|630 Senton
|Roman Reigns
|Superman Punch / Spear Combo
|Roxanne Perez
|Middle Rope Code Red
|Sami Zayn
|Top Rope Brainbuster
|Santos Escobar
|Avalanche Phantom Driver
|Seth “Freakin” Rollins
|Springboard Stomp, Super Stomp
|Sheamus
|Irish Curse / Brogue Kick Combo
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|Kinshasa ’72
|Solo Sikoa
|Samoan Spike Three
|Triple H
|Avalanche Pedigree
|Undertaker
|Leaping Tombstone Piledriver, Hell’s Gate
|Vader
|Diving Moonsault Six
|X-Pac
|Avalanche X-Factor
|Zelina Vega
|Middle Rope Code Red