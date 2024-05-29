Yinlin and Jiyan in Wuthering Waves
Images via Kuro Games. Remixed by Dot Esports
Wuthering Waves POWER!: How to sit on the highest chair in Jinzhou

Race to the top.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 29, 2024 05:11 am

Wuthering Waves has a whole host of achievements for you to complete once you’ve done the main story. One achievement, POWER!, require you to climb a great height to unlock it.

Recommended Videos

The POWER! Achievement tasks you with finding the highest chair in all of Jinzhou, which is a little confusing. There are plenty of chairs to sit on around the world, so where is the highest?

How to sit on the highest chair in Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves

the highest point in wuthering waves
Climb to the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Southeast of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves, you’ll find are a pair of very tall mountains. It’ll take you a while to climb to the top of them, but you’ll be above the clouds when you do. This is how you know you’re on the right track.

You should eventually reach a Resonance Beacon at the top of a mountain called Huanglong-Jinzhou-Shade Ridge. When you do, you are close to the chair you must sit on. Look at the top of the mountain, and you’ll see a lone cow protecting it that’ll try to knock you off if you climb up. Kill it, then the chair is yours to claim.

Now, all you need to do is interact with the chair to sit on it, and the POWER! Achievement will unlock. After getting it, sit back, relax, and enjoy the view. It’s probably the only safe place to breathe from all the hectic action.

Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.